More than ten All Progressives Congress members died in a road accident in Zamfara State after attending the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara

The victims were travelling back to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash occurred, leaving several other attendees injured

The Zamfara State government confirmed the deaths and suspended a campaign rally scheduled for Maru LGA on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

More than ten members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have lost their lives in a road accident in Zamfara State, casting a shadow over what had been a moment of political excitement for the party.

Major tragedy hits Nigeria's ruling party as 10 die during capaign ahead of 2027 general election. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The victims had gathered in Talata-Mafara to attend the APC's governorship campaign flag-off and were heading back to Gummi Local Government Area when their journey ended in tragedy.

Several other members who were part of the same convoy sustained injuries in the crash.

Zamfara government confirms deaths

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, confirmed the deaths in a press statement issued on Monday.

He said the state government had reached out to the families of those who died to offer its condolences, and expressed sympathy to the broader APC family as well.

The commissioner also extended warm wishes to those injured, hoping they would make a full and speedy recovery.

Residents of Zamfara State were urged to remain calm and keep both the deceased and the wounded in their prayers.

The government invoked prayers for the souls of those who perished, asking Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannatul Firdaus and to give their families the strength to endure their grief.

The Facebook post below contains the Zamfara State Commissioner's statement.

Campaign activities suspended after tragedy

As a mark of respect for the victims, state authorities announced the suspension of a campaign rally that had been planned for Maru Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The decision reflected the solemnity of the moment and the government's desire to pause political activity in honour of those who died.

The accident serves as a painful reminder of the road safety challenges facing many communities in northern Nigeria, where long journeys to and from public events carry real and sometimes fatal risks.

APC orders fresh election in five states

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) released a timetable and schedule of activities for primary elections covering eight constituencies across five states, signalling a coordinated push ahead of the 2026 electoral contests.

The schedule, issued by the APC national secretariat, addresses two distinct categories of electoral exercises: constituencies restored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a set of upcoming legislative by-elections.

INEC's earlier decision to reinstate four State House of Assembly constituencies that had previously been suppressed prompted the party's action in Delta and Kogi states.

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Source: YEN.com.gh