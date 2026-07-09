Saudi Arabia Publishes List of Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026

Saudi Arabia launched an updated electronic visa system in 2026, granting online access to citizens from 66 nations worldwide

The tourist eVisa allows multiple entries and permits stays of up to 90 days within a single year

The permit covers leisure, family visits, and Umrah but excludes Hajj and academic study, Visit Saudi confirmed

Saudi Arabia has opened its updated electronic visa portal to travellers from 66 countries, streamlining the entry process for international tourists ahead of the 2026 travel season, according to an announcement by Visit Saudi on 7 July 2026.

The digital system replaces the conventional embassy visit with a straightforward online application and direct fee payment, significantly reducing the time and effort required to obtain a travel permit before departure.

Saudi Arabia's 2026 eVisa system under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman grants 90-day stays for citizens of 66 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Saudi eVisa covers

The 2026 tourist eVisa is structured as a one-year, multiple-entry document that allows holders to remain in the Kingdom for up to 90 days per visit. Tourism officials confirmed that the permit is valid for leisure travel, family visits, attendance at events, and the performance of the Umrah pilgrimage.

However, the eVisa explicitly excludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage and does not cover academic study.

Which countries are eligible for eVisa

Seven nations from North America are on the approved list: the Bahamas, Barbados, Canada, Grenada, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the United States.

Europe accounts for the largest share of eligible countries.

Nations with access to the portal include Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Iceland.

The rest are Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

In Asia, eligible countries are Azerbaijan, Brunei, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, the Maldives, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Three African nations appear on the list: Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa. The Oceania region is represented by Australia and New Zealand.

Citizens from 66 nations can now apply online for an eVisa. This allows multiple entries and stays of up to 90 days. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia has been actively working to grow its tourism sector as part of the kingdom's broader Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, and the expanded eVisa framework reflects those efforts to attract a larger volume of international visitors.

The move forms part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to showcase its hospitality, rich heritage, vibrant culture, and diverse, breathtaking landscapes, from the mountains of Abha to the beaches of the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia opens scholarships for foreign students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced the opening of the application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme for international students.

The move forms part of efforts to attract the best brains and strengthen cultural and academic exchange.

It is also aimed at equipping students with skills that will support their future careers and contributions to their home countries.

According to Saudi Arabia, selected universities will first review applications submitted by candidates.

Source: YEN.com.gh