Australia has unveiled a major opportunity for highly skilled foreigners seeking to build a future in the country

A fresh development has placed a select group of talented individuals on a pathway that could lead to permanent residency

The latest figures reveal an interesting pattern about the people being considered under the scheme

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Australia has opened a permanent residency pathway for highly skilled foreigners through its National Innovation Visa (NIV) scheme.

The country’s Department of Home Affairs selected 248 talented individuals for invitations between April and June 2026.

Australia Opens permanent residency pathway for 248 talented Ghanaians and other foreigners. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The latest figures show that the successful candidates were chosen from a much larger pool of 2,166 expressions of interest (EOIs) submitted during the same three-month period.

Australia targets exceptional global talent

The National Innovation Visa is designed to attract highly talented people who have demonstrated exceptional or world-leading achievements in their respective fields.

The visa provides an opportunity for eligible individuals to obtain permanent residency in Australia, although applicants must first receive an invitation and successfully complete the visa application process.

The Department of Home Affairs assesses expressions of interest based on applicants’ credentials and Australia’s national priorities before issuing invitations.

Four priority groups considered

The latest selection round was divided into four priority groups, with candidates considered according to the level of their achievements and their contribution to Australia’s priority sectors.

Priority One : Globally recognised figures and recipients of top-tier international awards from any discipline. Fewer than five candidates received invitations in this category.

: Globally recognised figures and recipients of top-tier international awards from any discipline. Fewer than five candidates received invitations in this category. Priority Two: Applicants endorsed through Form 1000 by an accredited Australian expert or government authority. Fewer than 20 invitations were issued.

Applicants endorsed through Form 1000 by an accredited Australian expert or government authority. Fewer than 20 invitations were issued. Priority Three: Individuals with outstanding achievements in designated Tier One sectors. This category received the largest share, with 192 invitations.

Individuals with outstanding achievements in designated Tier One sectors. This category received the largest share, with 192 invitations. Priority Four: Candidates who demonstrated exceptional achievements in Tier Two sectors.

The figures show that Priority Three candidates accounted for 192 of the 248 invitations issued during the quarter.

This means candidates with exceptional achievements in Tier One industries made up the overwhelming majority of those selected in the latest round.

Invitation does not guarantee permanent residency

Receiving an invitation under the National Innovation Visa programme does not automatically mean an applicant will be granted permanent residency.

The Department of Home Affairs stated that each visa application is assessed individually based on the applicant’s circumstances, credentials and supporting documentation.

Invited candidates must therefore complete the full visa application process and satisfy the relevant requirements before a visa can be granted.

Australia’s tiered selection system is intended to attract both globally recognised figures and highly skilled specialists, including innovators, researchers and professionals whose expertise can contribute to key sectors of the Australian economy.

Australia list requirement for talent visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs had confirmed that the Subclass 858 National Innovation Visa granted eligible foreigners the right to live and work in the country indefinitely.

The visa targeted individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement across four specific fields.

Applicants could not approach the Department directly and had to submit an Expression of Interest before being invited to apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh