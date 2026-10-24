Several communities in the Central Region face a seven-hour electricity cut on Monday, 26th October 2026

ECG published the maintenance notice just two days before the scheduled outage, drawing attention online

Residents across Saltpond, Anomabo, Mankessim and nearby areas are among those set to be affected

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance exercise that will leave several communities in the Central Region without power for seven hours on Monday, 26th October 2026.

According to a notice published on ECG's official Instagram page on Saturday, 24th October 2026, the outage will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The company stated that the exercise is being carried out to improve service delivery.

ECG announces planned power outage for Saltpond and other areas. Photo credit: @ecg.

Source: UGC

ECG announces Dumsor in Saltpond

Among the areas listed as affected are Saltpond Packaging, Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, Abonko, Kuntu Hinii, Lawyer Enchill, Roman Hospital, New Nkusukum, Jedu Mankessim, Bafikrom, Krofu Road, Saltpond Zongo, Kurankyekrom Kormantse, Otsir Ekurabadze, Anomabo and their surrounding areas.

ECG expressed regret over any inconvenience the temporary outage may cause residents and businesses in the listed communities.

The announcement has drawn attention online, with Ghanaians voicing frustration over the disruption, particularly given the short notice provided between the publication of the alert and the scheduled date of the exercise.

The Instagram post is below:

Meet the managing director of ECG Ing. Julius Kwame Kpekpena

Ing. Julius Kwame Kpekpena is a Ghanaian engineer and energy-sector professional who serves as Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the state-owned electricity distribution company.

Before his appointment in February 2025, he served as ECG’s Director of Engineering and also worked with the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

He took over from Ing. David Boadi Asamoah, who had been acting as managing director since September 2024.

As ECG’s head, Kpekpena oversees electricity distribution operations, network management and efforts to improve service delivery and the company’s financial sustainability.

The Instagram video is below:

ECG announces the maintenance schedule

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ECG’s planned power cuts in parts of the Tema, Accra East and Central regions, scheduled for October 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The outages come amid ongoing concerns about intermittent blackouts. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has linked the recurring disruptions to a temporary control system installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at a GRIDCo substation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh