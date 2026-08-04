Qatar's government confirmed a new special work permit that carries no application fee for eligible foreign residents

The permit targets people living in Qatar under family sponsorship, permanent residents, investors, and GCC citizens

Applicants must hold a valid national ID card and a residence permit with at least three months remaining

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Qatar has launched a special work permit designed to give certain categories of foreign residents a new route into the country's labour market, with no application fee attached.

Qatar introduces a special work permit without application fees for foreigners. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Qatari government confirmed the scheme, describing it as an initiative that removes one of the most common financial hurdles faced by residents who want to enter the workforce.

To be eligible, an individual must already hold a valid residence permit and must have been living in the country for a period before submitting an application.

Who qualifies for Qatar's special work permit

The government identified four groups of residents who can apply:

Those living in Qatar under the sponsorship of a family member

Holders of permanent residency

Investors

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens who wish to take up employment

One of the more significant features of the scheme is that applicants do not need to alter their current residence visa category in order to participate.

Their existing immigration status remains unchanged throughout the process. Once the permit is approved, the holder is authorised to work within a single specific establishment rather than across multiple employers.

Requirements to apply for a Qatar work permit

Qatar outlined two core conditions that applicants must meet before their applications can be considered.

First, they must hold an active national ID card. Second, their residence permit must carry a minimum of three months of remaining validity at the point of application.

The combination of clear eligibility criteria and a zero-fee structure makes this permit considerably more accessible than standard work authorisation processes available in many other countries.

The initiative is expected to be of particular interest to residents who have been living in Qatar through family ties or investment activity but have not yet formally joined the country's labour market, offering them a straightforward path to do so without the added burden of application costs.

UK Army lists 15 health problems that stop enlistment

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK military had published a list of health conditions on its official website that could disqualify prospective recruits from enlisting.

The 15 conditions span multiple body systems, ranging from cardiovascular and respiratory problems to psychiatric conditions and diabetes.

Not every diagnosis on the list results in automatic disqualification, as the military may assess the severity and history of each condition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh