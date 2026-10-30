Kuwait unveiled four categories of foreign companies and investors that qualify for its new 15-year residency programme

The Gulf state set specific financial and professional thresholds that applicants must meet to be considered eligible

The announcement marked a significant shift in Kuwait's approach to attracting long-term foreign investment and expertise

Kuwait has introduced a structured set of eligibility conditions for foreign companies and investors seeking to obtain a 15-year residency permit in the Gulf state.

The Kuwaiti government outlined four categories that determine who qualifies for the extended residency scheme, signalling a deliberate push to attract sustained foreign investment and skilled professionals into the country.

Kuwait announces 4 eligibility requirements for foreign companies to get a 15-year residency. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

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Who qualifies for Kuwait's 15-year residency

The four eligible groups identified by the Kuwaiti government include investors who establish or own companies with a minimum capital threshold and owners of real estate assets that meet a set value requirement.

The remaining categories cover individuals with specialised professional skills in sectors vital to Kuwait's economic development, as well as retirees who can demonstrate a stable monthly income above a specified limit.

Each category carries its own financial and documentary conditions, and applicants are expected to meet these requirements before their applications can be considered.

The government has not indicated any flexibility in these thresholds, suggesting the programme is designed to attract individuals and entities with proven economic capacity.

Kuwait's broader push to draw long-term investors

The residency offer is part of Kuwait's wider efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenue.

By securing long-term commitments from foreign businesses and high-net-worth individuals, the country aims to build a more stable and varied economic base.

The 15-year residency is notably longer than standard permits issued across the Gulf region, and it is expected to give qualifying residents greater security and freedom to plan their investments over an extended period.

Officials have framed the initiative as a competitive offering intended to position Kuwait alongside neighbouring Gulf states that have already implemented long-term visa and residency schemes for foreign nationals.

Interested parties are encouraged to review the full list of conditions published by the Kuwaiti authorities to determine which category applies to their circumstances before initiating the application process.

Qatar lists 37 countries for tourist visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Qatari government had published a full list of 37 countries whose citizens qualified for a joint tourist visa covering both Qatar and Oman.

The joint tourist visa was issued on arrival and was valid for 30 days, allowing multiple entries into both Gulf nations under a single document.

Eligible travellers could extend the joint tourist visa for an additional 30 days by paying a separate fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh