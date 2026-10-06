Odi Ahenkan Unveils New Facility for His Football Academy in Adeiso, Eastern Region
- Media personality Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah has launched a new facility for his football academy in Adeiso, in Ghana's Eastern Region, in front of young players
- The new facility will provide learning and accommodation for young footballers, while young players in the academy's yellow tracksuits sat under a canopy at the launch
- Speaking at the event, he outlined his ambitions for the academy's future development and introduced the people who will help run the project in coming years
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Media personality Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah of Peace FM has unveiled a new facility for his football academy in Adeiso in the Eastern Region.
Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, a media personality with Peace FM, is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ahenkan FM.
The Ahenkan Football Academy was established to identify, train and develop young football talents, and it was previously based in Akyem Aboabo in the Eastern Region.
It later went unbeaten in the Birim Central Division 3 league to qualify for the Eastern Regional Middle League.
The academy's website describes it as a premier football academy offering youth development programmes, training camps and community outreach.
Odi Ahenkan unveils Ahenkan Football Academy facility
A live update from the event said Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah had officially launched the first phase of Ahenkan Football Academy in Adeiso, in the Eastern Region.
The newly constructed facility will provide learning and accommodation for young football talents.
In the video, young players in yellow tracksuits sat under a canopy while Odi Ahenkan, dressed in white, addressed guests in front of the new building.
He indicated that this was only the first phase and that two more works would be completed within a year, paving the way for a mega unveiling.
Odi Ahenkan also introduced himself as the founder and CEO of the academy, and he introduced his wife as its current vice president.
The TikTok video in which Odi Ahenkan unveils the new Ahenkan Football Academy facility in Adeiso is below.
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Fans praise Odi Ahenkan for academy
Social media users praised him for investing in young talents, with some calling him an inspiration to the youth.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.
Ato Kwamina wrote:
"Odi, you do all. You are an inspiration to the youth. You shall always succeed in all your endeavours. God bless all your efforts."
Nhyira 🇬🇭 said:
"Congratulations to you, sir."
Odi Ahenkan recalls scary Captain Donkor flight
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Odi Ahenkan narrated a past "scary" experience flying with the late Captain Frank Donkor in a video that resurfaced after the pilot died in a plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026.
He said the pilot offered to fly him and some of his children after church, and that his smile vanished once they were in the air. Despite the jovial tone of his remarks, the video drew sorrowful reactions from Ghanaians.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.