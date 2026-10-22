Late Kwame Dzokoto's Final Facebook Post Surfaces Online After His Death
- Kwame Dzokoto's last Facebook post, shared exactly one week before his death, has surfaced and drawn widespread attention
- The late Ghanaian comic actor posted a video of President Mahama breaking ground on the 1,238-acre Afienya Industrial Park on Thursday, October 15, 2026
- In the post, Dzokoto expressed support for the NDC government and urged Ghanaians to give President Mahama time to develop the country
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A Facebook post shared by veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto exactly one week before his passing has resurfaced, offering a poignant final glimpse into the beloved entertainer's thoughts.
The post, published on Thursday, October 15, 2026, featured a video of President John Mahama breaking ground on the Afienya Industrial Park in the Greater Accra Region.
The 1,238-acre development is part of the government's push to boost industrialisation, create jobs, and drive exports under its 24-hour economy agenda.
The visit was a working tour of the Free Zones Authority and industrial enclaves in the region.
Accompanying the video, Dzokoto wrote:
"Pres. John Mahama is laying a strong foundation for good governance and economic turnover, and the future NDC will continue with the format. Dubai and La Cote d'Ivoire were built because they had the right leader and stability. Ghanaians must give NDC some time to build our country. JM Se menhyia."
Kwame Dzokoto's final message before death
In what now reads as his last public statement, the 'Efiewura' TV series star came out in firm support of President Mahama's development agenda.
He drew comparisons between Ghana's potential and the rise of Dubai and Côte d'Ivoire, arguing that strong, stable leadership is what transforms nations.
His closing remark, "JM Se Menhyia", reflected a personal endorsement that resonated with many who stumbled upon the post in the wake of his death.
Dzokoto was widely recognised for his comedic roles on Ghanaian television, particularly his work on the long-running sitcom *Efiewura*, which made him a household name across the country.
Kwame Dzokoto's final Facebook post before his sudden demise is below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh