The Trump administration moved to strip 56-year-old Francis Darko Asamoah of his US citizenship, which he obtained in 2013

Asamoah allegedly lied under oath during his naturalisation interview, claiming he had no children when records showed otherwise

The action against the Ghanaian national forms part of a broader denaturalisation campaign by the Trump administration

A 56-year-old Ghanaian national is facing the loss of his United States citizenship after federal authorities accused him of making false statements during his immigration process more than a decade ago.

US authorities seek to strip Ghanaian Francis Darko Asamoah of citizenship, alleging he lied about having a child during his naturalisation interview. Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/iStock

Source: UGC

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), working with the Department of Justice, filed a denaturalisation complaint against Francis Darko Asamoah in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The complaint alleges that Asamoah deliberately concealed information on his naturalisation application to prevent authorities from scrutinising his marriage to an American citizen.

What Asamoah is accused of

Asamoah first secured lawful permanent residency through his marriage to a US citizen before being naturalised in 2013.

During his naturalisation interview that year, he testified under oath that he had no children.

However, a Virginia certificate of live birth identified him as the father of a child born in July 2011, whose mother was a woman other than his American spouse.

USCIS contends that this false testimony prevented immigration officials from properly determining whether his marriage to the US citizen was genuine.

Shortly after his citizenship was granted, Asamoah divorced his American spouse.

"Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalised US citizen's citizenship may be revoked and their certificate of naturalisation cancelled if the naturalisation was illegally obtained or obtained by hiding important facts or by lying," USCIS said in a statement published on its website.

Trump's broader denaturalisation campaign

The case against Asamoah sits within a wider enforcement push by the Trump administration targeting individuals whose citizenship is alleged to have been obtained through fraud or misrepresentation.

The complaints reviewed were filed over the past several months and cover a range of alleged offences, including acting as an agent for a foreign government.

USCIS and the Department of Justice have framed the effort as a key enforcement priority, with both agencies partnering to file actions against dozens of individuals accused of serious crimes or dishonesty in their naturalisation processes.

Trump sets the FY 2027 US refugee admissions ceiling at 17,500, prioritising South African Afrikaners Image credit: Aaron Schwartz, Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US sets refugee admissions cap at 17,500

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Determination on 25 September 2026, setting the refugee admissions ceiling for Fiscal Year 2027 at 17,500.

The decision was subsequently published in the Federal Register on 2 October 2026.

The figure represents a maximum rather than a guaranteed intake, meaning the total number of refugees actually admitted during the fiscal year could fall short of that threshold depending on how applications proceed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh