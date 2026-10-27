Serwaa Amihere owns an impressive collection of luxury handbags spanning some of the world's most coveted designer brands

The Ghanaian media personality's collection includes pieces from Hermès, Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton

The estimated total value of her 10-piece collection runs into tens of thousands of dollars and euros

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Serwaa Amihere's taste in fashion has long been a talking point among Ghanaians, and her designer handbag collection is a testament to just how refined her style is.

The estimated prices of popular media personality Serwaa Amihere Esq.’s luxury handbags come into the spotlight. Image credit: Serwaa Amihere/Instagram

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The celebrated Ghanaian media personality has amassed an enviable range of luxury bags from some of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world, and the estimated price tags attached to each piece are nothing short of extraordinary.

Serwaa Amihere's Hermès, Chanel and Dior Bags

Leading the collection is a stunning Hermès Kelly Cut in orange leather, valued at between US$13,000 and US$16,000.

That is followed by a Hermès Birkin 30 in Rouge H, estimated at US$17,000 to US$22,000, and another Hermès Birkin 30, this time in gold, which carries an estimated value of US$20,500 to US$32,500, making it easily the most expensive piece in the lineup.

From the house of Chanel, she owns a Coco Handle in black chevron-quilted caviar leather, priced between US$3,600 and US$5,000, a dark beige Chanel pocket vanity case at US$3,495, a black Maxi Classic Chanel valued at €10,350, and a Chanel Mini purple sequin tweed bag at €4,999.

The Dior entry in her wardrobe is a Mini Lady Dior in white and grey lizard, priced at €5,800.

Rounding out the collection are two Louis Vuitton pieces: a Capucines Mini in pink ostrich leather, estimated at between US$6,000 and US$10,000, and a Capucines BB in red Taurillon leather, priced between US$4,999 and US$5,200.

The full estimated price list

For clarity, here is a breakdown of all 10 bags and their estimated market valuations:

1. Hermès Kelly Cut in orange leather — US$13,000 to US$16,000

2. Chanel Coco Handle in black chevron-quilted caviar leather — US$3,600 to US$5,000

3. Mini Lady Dior in white/grey lizard — €5,800

4. Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini in pink ostrich leather — US$6,000 to US$10,000

5. Dark beige Chanel pocket vanity case — US$3,495

6. Black Maxi Classic Chanel — €10,350

7. Hermès Birkin 30 in Rouge H — US$17,000 to US$22,000

8. Hermès Birkin 30 in gold — US$20,500 to US$32,500

9. Chanel Mini purple sequin tweed — €4,999

10. Louis Vuitton Capucines BB in red Taurillon leather — US$4,999 to US$5,200

Please note: The prices listed above are estimated market valuations for informational purposes only and may not reflect actual purchase prices. The value of luxury handbags, particularly Hermès pieces, can vary depending on the country of purchase, specific model, leather type, hardware, condition, and whether the item was bought directly from the brand or through the resale market.

Serwaa Amihere’s first court appearance as lawyer

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere made her first court appearance at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 22, 2025.

The appearance came weeks after she was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025, as one of 824 law students at the Accra International Conference Centre.

She arrived in her lawyer’s gown and was later picked up in a Lexus RX350. It was unclear at the time whether she was there to represent a client.

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Source: YEN.com.gh