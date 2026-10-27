Harry Kane wore a white gold Rolex Daytona set with blue sapphires to the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the watch priced at about £1 million

Lamine Yamal chose a rose gold Richard Mille RM 67-01 with a pink rubber strap, which watch account Celeb Watch Spotter priced at about $265,000

Kylian Mbappe wore a Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo in 18k yellow gold with a $30,900 retail price, the cheapest of the three top finishers’ watches

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Ballon d’Or 2026 winner Harry Kane wore the most expensive watch among the top three finishers at the ceremony in London, while Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal also turned heads with luxury pieces.

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal show off their luxury watches at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London. Photo source: Ballon d'Or/Facebook, Instagram.

Source: UGC

The 70th edition of the awards took place at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Kane claimed the prize after a 73-goal season for Bayern Munich and England, edging Real Madrid’s Mbappe to the top spot.

Yamal finished third but went home with the Men’s Young Talent of the Year award for the third year running.

Away from the trophies, the players’ wrists drew plenty of attention on the red carpet. Luxury watch accounts on Instagram later shared the models and estimated prices of each piece.

Kane’s £1 million Rolex Daytona tops list

Harry Kane arrived at the ceremony in a white gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, reference 126599TSA.

Its bezel features 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires, while 11 more blue sapphires serve as hour markers on a silver obsidian dial.

Celeb Watch Spotter, a popular watch account on Instagram, priced the piece at £1 million, about $1.4 million.

US luxury dealer Wrist Aficionado lists the same model at $1,275,000. By comparison, the Ballon d’Or trophy itself is estimated to be worth about $3,500.

Yamal’s pink Richard Mille costs $265,000

Lamine Yamal, 19, chose a rose gold Richard Mille RM 67-01 paired with a pink rubber strap. According to Celeb Watch Spotter, the Barcelona star’s watch costs £200,000, about $265,000.

Watch website HauteTime described it as a special edition RM 67-01 Automatic Extra Flat and placed its value between $275,000 and $440,000.

The ultra-thin piece runs on the CRMA6 calibre, with titanium plates and a platinum rotor. It matched the pink flower pinned to his black tuxedo on the night.

The Instagram post by Celeb Watch Spotter, in which Yamal’s watch is detailed, is below.

Mbappe opts for $30,900 Hublot piece

Kylian Mbappe kept things simpler with a Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo in 18k yellow gold. Released in 2026, the 38mm watch pays tribute to the original Hublot that Carlo Crocco created in 1980.

Its features include a matte black dial and a black rubber strap. Luxury account Insane Luxury Life listed its retail price at $30,900, while HauteTime put it at CHF 25,000.

That made the Real Madrid forward’s watch the cheapest of the three, even though he finished as runner-up.

Ousmane Dembele, who won the award in 2025, wore a Richard Mille RM 055 that HauteTime valued at around $850,000.

The Instagram post from Insane Luxury Life, in which Mbappé’s watch is detailed, is below.

Kane’s record-breaking season explained

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Kane’s 2025/26 campaign set him up for the Ballon d’Or win. He scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country, with 61 of them coming for Bayern Munich.

The striker also won the European Golden Shoe and the Gerd Muller Trophy as Bayern completed a domestic treble. Kane became the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

He is also the first Bayern player to lift it since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

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Source: YEN.com.gh