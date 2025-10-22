Serwaa Amihere made her maiden appearance at the Accra High Court as a new lawyer after being called to the Bar

In a video, the renowned GHOne TV presenter was seen exiting the court premises after her visit

Serwaa Amihere's appearance at the High Court has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has begun her new life as a lawyer after being called to the Bar.

Serwaa Amihere makes her first court appearance after getting called to the bar. Photo source: @magikalgh

Source: Instagram

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Serwaa Amihere was among the 824 law students who were officially called to the Bar at a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Members of the Judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished members of the Bar, legal scholars, and political figures were present at the ceremony.

The GHOne TV presenter attended the ceremony with her mother, Madam Lydia Tetteh, sister, Maame Gyamfua, and close friends, including lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah and actress Fella Makafui.

Serwaa Amihere makes first court appearance

On Tuesday, October 22, 2025, Serwaa Amihere made her first appearance at the Accra High Court as part of her law practice.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the GHOne TV presenter was seen at the entrance of the court building looking gorgeous in her lawyer's gown as she pressed her new iPhone 17 while holding some documents.

Serwaa later climbed down the stairs at the Accra High Court premises as a registered luxurious Lexus RX350 SUV arrived to pick her up and transport her to another location.

It is uncertain whether the media personality visited the courthouse to represent a client in a legal case or in another capacity.

The video of Serwaa Amihere at the Accra High Court after being called to the Bar is below:

Deputy Attorney-General congratulates Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere's appearance at the Accra High Court comes after the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, congratulated her after her call to the Bar.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere gets called to the Bar. Photo source: @serwaaamihere, @the1957news

Source: Instagram

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he called the GHOne TV presenter by a pet name and said he could now take her views seriously.

To end the post, Justice Srem-Sai added a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji. He also shared an image of Serwaa Amihere in her lawyer's gown in the post.

Serwaa Amihere responded to the Deputy Attorney-General and expressed her appreciation to her senior at the Bar.

Serwaa Amihere's first court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Inkredible_B commented:

"If e reach your turn, hang the law certificate in your room."

YaroJoey1997 said:

"Not a major case, they are just doing their service lol."

rmsaTm3 wrote:

"Congrats on the bar call and courtroom glow-up, Serwaa! From anchoring headlines to dropping legal hammers—Ghana's got a new powerhouse. Here's to more wins (and zero more scandals)."

PhilipsRatty commented:

"Courtroom energy strong, suit game on point, and apparently, she’s serving legal receipts alongside her media ones. Respect the dual hustle, Accra High Court ain’t ready for that combo yet!"

Wit_ville said:

"This is a lesson for young girls: hustle in any way, and by any means, to make it. Don't listen to Ghanaians, they will just talk, but they won't help you."

Serwaa Amihere's father appears at graduation dinner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere's father appeared at her graduation dinner party following her call to the Bar.

In a video, Mr Frank Yeboah shared stories about his daughter's childhood and detailed the origin of her name.

Serwaa Amihere's mother, Madam Lydia Tetteh, was also present to celebrate her daughter's significant achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh