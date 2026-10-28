The UAE expanded its entry visa programme to include nationals from Kenya, South Africa, and four other countries

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit from one of nine approved countries to qualify for the new UAE visa categories

The 14-day and 60-day visa options come with different fees, extension rules, and overstay penalties

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The United Arab Emirates has opened its entry visa programme to nationals of six new countries, with Kenya and South Africa among those now eligible to apply for short-stay visas.

The United Arab Emirates releases the fees for 14-day and 60-day entry visas for citizens of eligible countries. Image credit: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images, ikmerc/iStock

Source: UGC

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the expansion, describing it as part of a broader effort to make the UAE's entry and residence system more accommodating for international travellers.

Eligible countries and resident visa requirements

Previously, only Indian nationals could access this visa category. The update now extends eligibility to nationals of the following countries:

1. Indonesia

2. Vietnam

3. Thailand

4. The Philippines

5. Kenya

6. South Africa

However, a passport from one of these countries alone does not guarantee access. Applicants, including any accompanying family members, must also hold a valid residence permit from one of these nine countries:

1. The United States of America

2. A European Union member state

3. The United Kingdom

4. Singapore

5. Japan

6. South Korea

7. Australia

8. New Zealand

9. Canada

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the move is intended to deepen bilateral relations and encourage greater humanitarian, economic, and cultural engagement with partner nations.

UAE visa fees, duration, and conditions

The two visa categories carry distinct conditions and price points. As at 28 October 2026, the fees convert as follows:

1. 14-day visa: AED 100, equivalent to approximately $27.23 USD or GHS 410.00. This visa can be extended once during the holder's stay.

2. 60-day visa: AED 250, equivalent to approximately $68.07 USD or GHS 1,025.00. This visa is issued as a single-entry permit and cannot be extended.

In both cases, travellers must leave the UAE before their authorised stay ends. Anyone who remains beyond the permitted period will be charged a fine of AED 50 for every additional day of overstay.

The ICP noted that these changes are aligned with current global travel and tourism trends, and are designed to position the UAE as a leading destination for tourists, business visitors, and skilled professionals from a wider range of countries.

A UAE Army salary report shows military personnel earn 275,800 AED annually above the national average. Image credit: Tim de Waele, Yuji Sakai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE Army salary by rank for 2026 released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that salaries across various armies around the world remain a crucial factor that prospective applicants take into consideration before deciding whether to enlist or not.

A new report by World Salaries.com, a database that publishes salary information for various workers, has published data on the salaries of soldiers in the UAE Army.

The release of the report, part of the UAE’s commitment to ensure transparency and accountability, is also aimed at attracting personnel who may intend to enlist.

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Source: YEN.com.gh