UAE Army Salary by Rank for 2026 Released, Highlights Differences in Pay

The pay scale for UAE Army personnel has been made public, detailing how salaries are influenced by rank, experience, and education

Annual salaries of soldiers range between 148,300 AED for entry-level personnel to senior figures whose salaries could rise to as high as 421,400 AED

A seven per cent gender pay gap was meanwhile identified in the 2026 report concerning the UAE Army salaries

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Salaries across various armies around the world remain a crucial factor that prospective applicants take into consideration before deciding whether to enlist or not.

A new report by World Salaries.com, a database that publishes salary information for various workers, has published data on the salaries of soldiers in the UAE Army.

UAE Army salary report shows military personnel earn 275,800 AED annually above the national average. Image credit:Tim de Waele, Yuji Sakai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The release of the report, part of the UAE’s commitment to ensure transparency and accountability, is also aimed at attracting personnel who may intend to enlist.

The report also explains why some soldiers in the UAE Army earn more than others.

Average military personnel salary in UAE (2026)

The report by WorldSalaries.com first established that, on average, soldiers in the UAE earn about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18 per cent above the average worker salary of 233,900 AED.

Variations in pay for UAE military personnel

With this, the report indicated that the lowest earners in the Army, usually entry-level personnel, make about 148,300 AED per year.

Middle earners in the UAE Army also receive an average salary of about 259,100 AED, representing normal-ranking soldiers.

Whereas soldiers considered top officials and those with many years of service can earn up to around 421,400 AED.

Military personnel pay by experience in UAE

Another factor worth noting in the report is that one major factor determining the salaries of soldiers in the UAE is experience.

Data shows expected salary increases for soldiers based on years of service:

0–2 years: 167,100 AED

2–5 years: 207,800 AED (+24%)

5–10 years: 294,700 AED (+42%)

10–15 years: 341,400 AED (+16%)

15–20 years: 376,800 AED (+10%)

20+ years: 398,300 AED (+6%)

Experience-based salary growth demonstrates sharp increases for military personnel after five years of service. Image credit: SALEH AL-OBEIDI / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Military personnel pay by education in UAE

Educational background is also a key factor in the salary structure of the UAE Army.

The expected salary for a high school leaver is 207,800 AED. Officers with a certificate or diploma typically earn around 286,400 AED, whereas those with a bachelor’s degree can earn as much as 409,000 AED (+43%).

The report also found that men working in the UAE military earn around 7% more on average (282,500 AED) compared to women, who earn about 265,000 AED per year.

US Army publishes salaries of enlisted members

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has released the salaries of its enlisted army personnel.

They include Private, Private Second Class, Private First Class, Specialist/Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Sergeant First Class, Master Sergeant, and Sergeant Major, as made public by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service.

The US Army pay structure for enlisted members is based on rank and does not include allowances.

Source: YEN.com.gh