The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended visas for nationals from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan due to Ebola concerns

Only travellers outside the three affected countries for over 21 days can enter the UAE without facing serious restrictions

Cargo operations between the UAE and the three African states will continue uninterrupted despite the visa suspension for affected nationals

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the temporary suspension of visas for nationals and travellers from three major African countries, raising concerns for Ghanaians and others.

Immigration concerns emerge for Ghanaians as the UAE suspends visa issuance for three African countries. Photo source: RODWORKS/Getty Images, George Pachantouris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) jointly announced the new immigration move, which took effect on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The Middle East state becomes the latest international country to impose travel restrictions on the affected countries.

Who will the UAE's visa suspension affect?

According to UAE authorities, the visa issuance suspension would affect the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan.

As a result, all nationals of the three African countries, as well as other travellers arriving from those nations, including those transiting other destinations before reaching the Emirates, will not receive UAE visas during the suspension period.

The authorities stated that only travellers who have remained outside the three African countries for more than 21 days would be permitted to enter the UAE without facing any restrictions, provided they can document their absence.

Cargo operations between the UAE and the three countries will also continue without interruption, despite the visa suspensions.

Transit flights will also continue to operate and ensure the continued movement of goods and international air traffic.

Travellers who had planned to transit through the UAE to other destinations have been advised to contact their airlines to rebook on alternate routes that do not require UAE entry or transit.

The visa suspension will remain in place until further notice and may be extended depending on the UAE authorities' public health assessments.

Why has the UAE suspended visa issuance?

According to the UAE authorities, the suspension of visa issuance to nationals and travellers from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan forms part of measures to prevent the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.

The Ebola virus, which causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever, has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following its resurgence in parts of East and Central Africa in recent months.

Concerns emerge as Canada temporarily bans visitors from three major African countries for 90 days due to the rise of the Ebola virus. Photo source: alvarez/Getty Images, Colors Hunter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NCEMA and ICP said they will continue monitoring the Ebola outbreak in coordination with domestic and international partners and will review whether additional measures are required based on evolving health risks.

The authorities added that they would continue to assess any potential implications for other countries and implement further measures to ensure the safety of their citizens when necessary, based on approved health standards and risk assessments.

Canada imposes visa bans on three countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada banned three African countries' nationals and visitors from receiving visas at the embassies for 90 days.

In an announcement, the Canadian government stated that the ban had been put in place amid the ebola outbreak in the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

Source: YEN.com.gh