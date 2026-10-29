Taita Taveta County Assembly nominated member Margaret Kawuki died on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Kawuki, who served under the Jubilee Party ticket, was receiving treatment in Mombasa County at the time of her death

Governor Andrew Mwadime, Voi MP Khamis Chome Abdi, and the Jubilee Party all issued public tributes honouring her service

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Taita Taveta County is mourning the loss of nominated Member of the County Assembly Hon. Margaret Kawuki, who died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while undergoing treatment at a facility in Mombasa County.

Kenya's Jubilee Party confirms the passing of popular female politician Margaret Kawuki. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The full circumstances surrounding her death have not been made public. Kawuki had served as a Specially Elected Member of the Taita Taveta County Assembly on the Jubilee Party ticket.

Governor Mwadime and Voi MP pay tribute

Governor Andrew Mwadime was among the first to publicly announce her passing, describing the moment as "sombre" and conveying grief on behalf of his family and the wider Taita Taveta community.

He directed his condolences to Kawuki's relatives, fellow assembly members, county assembly staff, and her wider circle of friends and colleagues.

"We mourn the loss of a dedicated, humble and committed servant who devoted herself to serving the people of this great land of Taita Taveta and beyond," the Governor said, adding that her death had left "a profound void that only God can fill."

Voi MP Khamis Chome Abdi also paid his respects, noting that Kawuki had distinguished herself both as a public servant and as a respected businesswoman.

He described her contributions to the people of Taita Taveta as something that would long be remembered with appreciation.

"During this difficult time, may her family find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with her, and may her soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Jubilee Party issues formal condolence statement

The Jubilee Party released an official statement on the same day, signed by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta.

The party remembered Kawuki as a committed public servant and a champion of democracy, equality, and women's rights, stating that her courage and dedication to constituents would endure as part of her legacy.

"She carried herself with conviction, dignity and compassion, and remained a voice of reason even in difficult moments. Her service to the people of Taita Taveta and her contribution to the democratic ideals that our party stands for will not be forgotten," Moitalel said.

The party acknowledged that her loss was deeply felt across both leadership and civic circles in the county, and called on those in mourning to draw comfort from the life she lived.

"We can only hold on to the legacy she leaves behind, a legacy of service, courage, equality and an unwavering belief in the power of public service to transform lives," the statement concluded.

The Jubilee Party’s statement on Margaret Kawuki’s passing is in the Facebook post below.

Actor and producer Anthony Blackmore Ayivor dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Blackmore Ayivor, the President of the Volta Movie Makers Association of Ghana (VMMAG) and a familiar figure in the Ghanaian film industry, had died.

The National Film Authority (NFA) broke the news on its official Instagram page on October 26, 2026, announcing the loss of a filmmaker who dedicated much of his career to using cinema as a tool for education and social change.

Beyond his work as an actor, Ayivor made his mark as a producer and scriptwriter, contributing meaningfully to the growth of film in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh