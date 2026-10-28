Benjamin Alicoe, a Ghanaian filmmaker and evangelist, paid tribute to his late colleague Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe on Facebook on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Dr Sagoe, a 2005 Ghana Secondary Technical School NSMQ alumnus, reportedly passed away in the UK following a battle with cancer

He is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old daughter and will reportedly be buried on December 4, 2026

Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe, a celebrated alumnus of Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and a standout face of the 2005 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has passed away in the United Kingdom after a reported battle with cancer.

2005 GSTS NSMQ star Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe dies in the UK after a battle with cancer. Photo source: Ato Kwamena Sagoe, Benjamin Alicoe

Source: Facebook

The news was shared on Facebook by Ghanaian filmmaker, gospel musician, writer, actor, and evangelist Benjamin Alicoe on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

In his post, Alicoe described Dr Sagoe as someone who "carried himself with a quiet strength, composure, and focus" from their shared days at GSTS right through to adulthood.

"You lived fully, you fought the good fight, and you finished your course. Rest well, brother," Alicoe wrote in his tribute.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of NSMQ alumnus Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe is below:

Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe's life and legacy

A memorial card shared alongside the tribute described Dr Sagoe as "a brilliant mind, a calm presence, an infectious smile, a generous heart."

The card featured a quote he lived by: "What on earth are we here for? To love, to value one another, and to make a difference while we can."

Dr Sagoe held the qualifications of MD, MPH, and MRCGP, reflecting a distinguished career in medicine years after first gaining national attention in the NSMQ competition with GSTS, a prominent science and-technology-orientated high school located in Takoradi, Western Region, Ghana.

He was also a former alumnus of the Air Force Complex Junior High School (JHS) in the Western Region and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Sagoe also worked as a medical doctor in Ghana and the UK before his untimely passing.

The late NSMQ alumnus is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter. His burial has been scheduled for December 4, 2026.

The Facebook video of Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe during the 2005 NSMQ competition is below:

Ghanaians react to Ato Kwabena Sagoe's death

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from friends, former colleagues, and those who remembered Dr Sagoe's NSMQ contributions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Ebenezer Tsiquaye Ankomah wrote:

"Awww, my headmaster, Master Sagoe, must be devastated right now! Condolences to him and the rest of the family!"

Richie Cofie mourned:

"National Science & Maths Quiz, you lost one of your alumni 😭."

Stephen Minlah-Allah expressed disbelief:

"Ah, you must be joking. Ato? How? When? Rest well, bro. This is heart-wrenching. 💔"

2026 NSMQ star Edward Anato passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about NSMQ quarter-finalist Edward Anato, whose death was confirmed by the competition’s organisers after he represented Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, in the 2026 contest.

The organisers remembered him for his curiosity, courage and quiet brilliance, while the circumstances of his death remained unconfirmed.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh