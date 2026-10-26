US pastor Israel Ford publicly revealed his polygynous marriage by introducing his second wife, Minister Shaqayla, to his congregation at a live church event

Ford's first wife, Pastor Lydia, made the introduction herself, describing the arrangement as the will of God and calling Shaqayla her 'sister in marriage'

Minister Shaqayla confirmed she and Ford have been married for nearly three years, saying the arrangement 'keeps getting better'

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A US pastor has stunned the internet after footage emerged of him revealing a polygynous marriage to his congregation, with his first wife personally stepping up to introduce the second.

Israel Ford: US Pastor Marries Second Wife, Introduces Her to Church in Polygynous Marriage Reveal

Source: Facebook

Ford, associated with LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio, announced his marriage to Shakayla Ford, formerly known as Shakayla Talley, a minister and fellow congregant, in a social media post on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

A video, filmed at what appeared to be a church or ministry venue branded with "Kingdom Marriage" signage, showed the pastor and his wife, Pastor Lydia, walking up to a podium microphone to make the announcement.

Ford's first wife told the congregation that she and her husband, referred to as "Prophet", were living in what she described as a polygynous marriage before inviting his second wife to the stage.

"My husband, our Prophet, has a second wife. You all know her. You all love her. You all benefit from her ministry every week," she said, ahead of introducing Minister Shaqayla to audible applause from the audience.

Israel Ford's second wife defends marriage arrangement

Shaqayla took to the microphone with a composed and direct address, acknowledging the elephant in the room immediately.

"Cat is out the bag," she told the crowd.

She insisted the arrangement had not diminished her in any way, saying,

"I have not been slighted, not one bit. And I have gained so much."

Shaqayla described the household as a genuine family unit, pushing back against the idea of internal tension or rivalry.

"We don walk around like individuals fighting beefing but it is a family dynamic in the image of what God wants to put in the earth," she said.

Shaqayla also referenced others beyond their congregation who had reached out, saying people in different states had contacted them expressing interest in living similarly and that some had even been expelled from other churches for doing so.

She was also keen to draw a clear boundary around her role, adding:

"I'm not a pastor, please. I'm not here to take any light from Pastor Lydia. Not at all. I'm here to serve, to help, to submit to the prophet."

Pastor Lydia rounded out the announcement by noting that Israel Ford and Shaqayla had been married for nearly three years.

The Facebook video of Pastor Israel Ford and his first wife introducing the second wife is below:

Reactions to Israel Ford's polygynous marriage reveal

The clip spread rapidly online, drawing a wide range of responses.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@FranklinSimeon wrote:

"See, pastors can get away with saying almost anything just be playing piano softly at the background. It's like the main brainwash is the piano music playing at the background."

@MalkahTO said:

"The will of who? Girl, stop please. Again, God is not an author of confusion.🙏🫠"

@Challplanet24 commented:

"If it looks wrong. Sounds wrong. Feels wrong. Then its definitely not right. Men of God can get away with just anything they do just by mentioning the name 'Jesus."

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Source: YEN.com.gh