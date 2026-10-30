Former APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje paid a personal congratulatory visit to Rochas Okorocha following a landmark court ruling

A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to recognise Okorocha as the legitimate APC candidate for the Imo West senatorial seat

The ruling places sitting Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on the back foot ahead of the senatorial contest

Former All Progressives Congress National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has thrown his weight behind former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, visiting him personally to celebrate a Federal High Court ruling that knocked Governor Hope Uzodimma out of the race for the Imo West senatorial seat.

Abdullahi Ganduje congratulates Rochas Okorocha after an Abuja court orders INEC to recognise him as APC’s Imo West candidate, dealing Hope Uzodimma a setback. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ganduje, who previously served as Governor of Kano State before taking the helm of the APC, described the court's verdict as a cause for celebration.

The former party chairman said he was genuinely thrilled when news of the judgment reached him, prompting him to make the trip and convey his congratulations in person.

Court orders INEC to publish Okorocha's name

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruled that Uzodimma, the current Imo State Governor, had no legitimate claim to the APC's candidacy for the Imo West senatorial district.

The court further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish Okorocha's name on the ballot as the party's authentic candidate for the seat.

The ruling hands Okorocha a decisive legal victory in a dispute that has kept the senatorial ticket in contention.

With INEC now directed to recognise his candidacy formally, Okorocha is positioned as the clear frontrunner in any forthcoming electoral process for the Imo West constituency.

Political weight of Ganduje's visit

Ganduje's decision to visit Okorocha in person signalled how significant the ruling is within the upper echelons of the APC.

As a former national chairman of the party, his visible support carries considerable political weight, and his presence at Okorocha's side underscores the factional dynamics at play within the APC in Imo State.

For Uzodimma, who continues to govern Imo State, the court's decision is a notable setback.

The judgment effectively strips him of the candidacy he had sought for the senatorial seat and repositions the political landscape in Imo West ahead of the next election cycle.

Abdullahi Ganduje's video is in the X post below.

APC orders fresh election in five states

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) released a timetable and schedule of activities for primary elections covering eight constituencies across five states, signalling a coordinated push ahead of the 2026 electoral contests.

The schedule, issued by the APC national secretariat, addresses two distinct categories of electoral exercises: constituencies restored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a set of upcoming legislative by-elections.

INEC's earlier decision to reinstate four State House of Assembly constituencies that had previously been suppressed prompted the party's action in Delta and Kogi states.

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Source: YEN.com.gh