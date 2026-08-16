A video of Davido watching live as INEC announced the results of the Osun State governorship election 2026 went viral online

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was seen standing by a TV before his emotional reaction caught the attention of thousands

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages praising Davido's loyalty and the Adeleke family bond

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Afrobeats superstar Davido was captured in a now-viral video reacting live to the announcement of his uncle's re-election as Governor of Osun State in 2026, and the footage has set social media ablaze.

Davido’s heartfelt reaction to INEC declaring his uncle Governor Adeleke’s re-election for Osun State in 2026 goes viral. Image credit: Davido/Instagram, Premium Times Nigeria

Source: UGC

The singer, born David Adeleke, had thrown his full weight behind Governor Ademola Adeleke throughout the campaign period for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

When the moment of truth finally arrived, Davido was filmed standing in front of a television, listening intently as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) read out the figures and formally declared Governor Adeleke the winner.

Davido's unfiltered reaction goes viral

The second the announcement was made, Davido lost all composure.

He dropped to the floor shouting "Yes," and lay there for a moment, overwhelmed by what he had just heard.

The raw, unscripted nature of the clip resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom praised the musician for the genuine love he showed towards his family.

Governor Adeleke, who was already the sitting governor heading into the election, secured his return to the helm of Osun State, retaining the mandate to continue serving the people of the state for another term.

The Instagram post below captures Davido’s emotional reaction after his uncle was declared the winner of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Fans react to Davido's emotional moment

The video triggered an outpouring of responses across social media platforms, with fans and followers celebrating both the electoral outcome and the visible family bond on display.

mcmbakara wrote:

"You did it again. Congratulations."

cashmyfocus said:

"You used your voice! Proud of you 001❤️."

nkechiblessingsunday commented:

"ORIADE🫶🏻🤲🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 big big congratulations to Osun people 🙏🫶🏻❤️."

iampeppermouth observed:

"That was the loudest voice ever heard😳David you are unstoppable 🫡."

abrahamluckyonoja added:

"The love in ur family will continue to inspire us. Once again, congratulations @davido."

Davido opens up about twin children with Chioma, sharing how fatherhood changed his life. Image credit: Davido

Source: Facebook

Davido opens up on life with Chioma

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido had opened up about his life as a father, sharing an emotional reflection on his twin children with his wife, Chioma.

In a recent interview, the singer spoke about the joy of welcoming the twins, describing the experience as beautiful and sharing that he and Chioma often find themselves admiring their children.

Davido said he and his wife sometimes sit together and marvel at the twins, expressing amazement at the children they have created.

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Source: YEN.com.gh