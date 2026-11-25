Ghana's Bank of Ghana confirmed the Heritage Series banknotes will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, covering eight denominations

The central bank released a 114-second video addressing public concerns about what the new notes mean for existing cash

The BoG stressed that no withdrawal deadline has been set for current notes, urging Ghanaians not to rush or panic

Ghana's Bank of Ghana (BoG) has confirmed that a new family of banknotes, the Heritage Series, will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, with the central bank reassuring the public that existing notes in their wallets remain valid.

Bank of Ghana to launch the Heritage banknotes on December 1, 2026. Image credit: BoG/X, JDM/FB

Source: UGC

The bank addressed widespread public curiosity by releasing a 114-second video on Wednesday, working through the most frequently asked questions surrounding the redesign. Its central message was clear:

"We are not changing the value of the cedi. We are protecting it."

What the Heritage Series banknotes offer

Eight denominations form the new family: GH¢1, GH¢2, GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢100 and GH¢200.

The BoG describes them as physically smaller for easier portability, more durable, and equipped with tightened security features.

The notes also include additions that allow people who are blind or visually impaired to identify and distinguish individual denominations.

The name Heritage Series is deliberate. The bank says each denomination reflects an aspect of Ghana's national identity, drawing on the country's people, achievements, values and traditions as a legacy for future generations.

Ghana's current designs have been in circulation for close to 20 years, and the bank cited the need to refresh designs and align them with modern security technology as the motivation for the change.

The campaign running alongside the launch carries the line: "Know the cedi. Keep it clean."

Your old notes are still valid

The BoG has been direct on one point that matters most to everyday Ghanaians:

"The current banknotes remain legal tender, so there is no need to rush, panic or exchange them immediately."

No deadline for withdrawing old notes was announced in the video.

That means no trader or financial institution can lawfully refuse old cedi notes based on a date the bank has not set.

Anyone circulating deadlines on social media or messaging platforms is not drawing from an official source.

The BoG's website at bog.gov.gh remains the confirmed point of reference for any official updates.

Separately, one correction has already emerged around the new series. Reports claiming the bank described Cardinal Dery as the first Ghanaian cardinal on the GH¢2 note were false, as 3News reported.

The Heritage launch has also drawn wider commentary about which historical figures were selected for the notes, including discussion about why Kwame Nkrumah featured while other members of the Big Six did not.

The X post below contains the Bank of Ghana's video clarifying what happens to old cedi notes following the launch of the Heritage Series cedi notes.

Cedi maintains position among best African currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

The cedi maintained its position in the ranking at the end of May 2026, though it has lost some ground against the US dollar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh