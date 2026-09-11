The All Progressives Congress released a combined timetable for primary elections covering eight constituencies across five Nigerian states

APC directed notices at Delta and Kogi state chapters following INEC's decision to restore four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies

The ruling political party also scheduled primaries for legislative by-elections in Gombe, Bauchi, Delta, and Kano states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a timetable and schedule of activities for primary elections covering eight constituencies across five states, signalling a coordinated push ahead of the 2026 electoral contests.

APC releases a combined timetable for primaries in eight constituencies across Delta, Kogi, Gombe, Bauchi and Kano, covering the 2026 elections in Nigeria. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The schedule, issued by the APC national secretariat, addresses two distinct categories of electoral exercises: constituencies restored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a set of upcoming legislative by-elections.

APC: Restored constituencies in Delta and Kogi

INEC's earlier decision to reinstate four State House of Assembly constituencies that had previously been suppressed prompted the party's action in Delta and Kogi states.

In Delta state, the restored constituencies are Abraka, Isoko North II, and Ughelli South II. Kogi state's affected area is Yagba West II.

The APC directed its Delta and Kogi chapters to conduct primary elections in all four constituencies as part of preparations for the elections that INEC's restoration decision now makes possible.

By-election primaries across four states

Beyond the restored constituencies, the APC also issued notices to its chapters in Gombe, Bauchi, Delta, and Kano states in connection with forthcoming legislative by-elections.

The constituencies involved are Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe state; Disina State Constituency and Sakwa State Constituency in Bauchi state; Udu State Constituency in Delta state; and Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano state.

Altogether, the timetable covers eight separate constituencies, meaning the party will run internal electoral exercises simultaneously across all five states within the same planning window.

The decision to publish a single combined schedule reflects the APC's intention to manage all affected primaries under one coordinated process ahead of the 2026 contests.

The X post below contains the timetable for the fresh APC elections across five states.

APC National Chairman hands over power tentatively

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), temporarily stepped back from his duties and left the country for a two-week vacation, the party announced on Wednesday, September 9, 2027.

A statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda's special adviser on media and information strategy, confirmed the trip and stressed that party operations would continue uninterrupted in his absence.

The National Working Committee (NWC) according to September 9, 2026 reports by Legit.ng, will carry on discharging its responsibilities in line with the APC's constitution and established procedures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh