Ghanaian personality Counsellor Lutterodt attended the one-week vigil held in the Bronx for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

Lutterodt delivered a striking message at the vigil as suspects in the teenager's death remain at large

His words at the ceremony have since gone viral, drawing widespread attention online

Ghanaian personality Counsellor Lutterodt made a notable appearance at the one-week vigil held in the Bronx to commemorate the life of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who passed away under tragic circumstances.

Counsellor Lutterodt sends a powerful message to the suspects in Javits Frimpong’s death as the community holds a one-week vigil in his honour. Image credit: U 4 deY dE GhAnA/FB, Eyewitness News

Source: UGC

The popular counsellor and social commentator was among those who gathered to honour the young man's memory one week after his death.

His presence at the ceremony drew significant attention, but it was his words to those in attendance that have since captured widespread interest.

Counsellor Lutterodt's speech at the vigil

Standing before mourners at the vigil, Lutterodt directed a pointed message at those believed to be responsible for the teenager's fate, even as investigations into the case continue and suspects remain at large.

"Nobody will perpetrate evil and live. As long as the earth remains wherever they are, the earth will reject their footsteps. You may not believe me, but as long as they eat and drink, the earth will reject them," he said.

The remarks resonated deeply with attendees and have since circulated widely, with many Ghanaians both at home and in the diaspora reacting to the strength of his delivery.

The Facebook post below has the video of Counsellor Lutterodt speaking.

Javits Frimpong's death draws Ghanaian community together

The vigil served as a moment of collective grief and solidarity for the Ghanaian community in the Bronx, rallying around the family of the 15-year-old in the wake of his untimely passing.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, and no arrests have been publicly confirmed at the time of this report.

Counsellor Lutterodt's attendance and the message he delivered have added a prominent voice to calls for justice for the young Ghanaian.

Classmates of Javits Frimpong pen emotional tributes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that classmates and mourners of the late Javits Frimpong had left emotional handwritten messages at a memorial set up in his honour in the Bronx, New York.

A video shared on Instagram by Adom TV showed people gathered at the memorial site, writing tributes on boards attached to metal barricades.

The site was decorated with flowers, candles, balloons and a Ghanaian flag.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh