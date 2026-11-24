The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a planned maintenance outage affecting several communities in the Central Region

Power will go off at 9 am on Thursday, November 26, with ECG listing nearly 20 towns and surrounding areas affected

ECG has also scheduled three days of outages in parts of the Ashanti Region between November 22 and 24

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Residents across several Central Region communities should prepare for a seven-hour electricity outage on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as the Electricity Company of Ghana carries out scheduled maintenance on its network.

ECG plans a seven-hour power outage across nearly 20 Central Region communities on 26 November, with further Ashanti outages scheduled from 22 to 24 November. Image credit: Tatyana Bondar/iStock

Source: UGC

Power will be cut from 9:00 am and is expected to return by 4:00 pm.

ECG, which posted its notice on Monday, said the work is intended to improve service quality but did not specify which lines or equipment would be attended to.

Areas affected by ECG's outage

ECG listed the following communities as affected, along with their surrounding areas:

- Ajumako Town

- Denkyira

- Essiam

- Ekrawfo

- Mando

- Ampiah Ajumako

- Techiman

- Ochiso

- Bisease

- Ankukrom

- Owomasi

- Abowinum

- Nkodow

- Ayiakrom

- Assasan

- Abrofoa

- Eshiem

- Babinso

- Kokoben

The company stated that it regrets any inconvenience caused to residents during the exercise.

ECG's broader maintenance schedule

Thursday's planned outage is part of a wider programme of network maintenance ECG has been rolling out across several regions.

A similar seven-hour cut was carried out in 12 Central Region communities on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with comparable notices issued for the Eastern, Western and Accra West networks during the same period.

ECG has separately announced three consecutive days of outages in parts of the Ashanti Region between November 22 and 24, 2026, as maintenance work continues.

The utility also assured the Energy Commission this month that disruptions in the Ashanti Region would ease soon, following a joint announcement with GRIDCo that a transmission upgrade had reached 70 per cent completion.

ECG announces blackout in parts of Tema

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) confirmed a power outage affecting several communities in the Tema Region, attributing the disruption to a fault in its electricity network.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the ECG's Tema Region office identified the affected areas as Kakasunaka #2, Greenheight, Agbedekofie, and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

The company stated that its technical engineers have been deployed to investigate and repair the fault.

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Source: YEN.com.gh