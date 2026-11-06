Ghanaians in the United States gathered on the eve of November 5, 2026, to mark exactly one week since 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died in the Bronx

Representatives from Javits' alma mater, Adisadel College in Ghana, were among the many who attended the heartfelt vigil to honour the teenager

Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists set aside their differences to pray together for the soul of the young Ghanaian boy

Ghanaians living in the United States gathered in the Bronx on the eve of November 5, 2026, to hold a one-week vigil for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy whose death shook both his community in America and his homeland.

The Ghanaian community in the US holds a massive vigil for the late Javits Frimpong, exactly one week after his death in the Bronx. Image credit: Eyewitness News, Up Santaclausians USA/FB

Source: UGC

The ceremony drew a large and diverse crowd united by grief and love for the young man who, by all accounts, carried big dreams that life did not give him the chance to fulfil.

Adisadel College shows up massively

Among those who made the journey were representatives of Adisadel College, the prestigious Ghanaian institution that Javits once called his academic home.

Their presence lent a deeply personal weight to the evening, connecting the young man's roots in Ghana to the community he had built in New York.

Foreign nationals who had no direct ties to Javits but felt moved by the circumstances of his passing also turned out in significant numbers to stand with the Frimpong family.

Christians, Muslims, traditionalists come together for Javits

Perhaps the most striking and emotionally resonant aspect of the vigil was the sight of people from completely different religious backgrounds performing their own sacred rites in the same space, side by side.

Muslims knelt in prayer. Christians gathered to worship and intercede in their own tradition.

Others stepped forward to pour libations, calling on ancestral spirits in a custom deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture.

What could have been a fractured evening of competing rituals instead became something quietly extraordinary: an interfaith gathering held together by shared sorrow and a shared refusal to let Javits's memory fade quietly.

Witnesses described the scenes as profoundly moving, with mourners from all walks of life setting aside doctrinal differences to pray collectively for the soul of the teenager.

The vigil painted a portrait of a young man who, even in death, had the rare ability to bring people together across cultural and religious lines.

For many who attended, that unity was itself a tribute to the kind of person Javits Frimpong was becoming before his life was cut short.

YEN.com.gh extends its sincerest condolences to the Frimpong family and everyone mourning the loss of Javits.

The Facebook post below contains some sorrowful scenes from the one-week vigil for Javits Frimpong.

The YouTube video below has more scenes from Javits' one-week vigil.

Classmates of Javits Frimpong pen emotional tributes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that classmates and mourners of the late Javits Frimpong had left emotional handwritten messages at a memorial set up in his honour in the Bronx, New York.

A video shared on Instagram by Adom TV showed people gathered at the memorial site, writing tributes on boards attached to metal barricades.

The site was decorated with flowers, candles, balloons and a Ghanaian flag.

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Source: YEN.com.gh