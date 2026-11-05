The daughter of late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba broke her silence on the tragic death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

She called on schools, communities and institutions to share responsibility for protecting young people, especially in the digital age

Her remarks came as the teen's death sparked wider conversations about the safety of Ghanaian immigrants and their children abroad

The daughter of the late Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba, Denis, has spoken out following the tragic death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who died on his way to school in the United States.

Daddy Lumba’s daughter reacts to 15-year-old Javits Frimpong’s death, urging schools, communities and institutions to share responsibility for child safety. Image credit: SolacePod/Facebook

Source: UGC

While extending her condolences to the Frimpong family, Daddy Lumba's daughter used the moment to redirect attention to who Javits was as a person, beyond the debates his death has sparked.

"Amidst these discussions, we must not lose sight of Javits himself. He wasn't just a very intelligent teenage son. He was a person, with his own hopes, his own ambitions. He had an entire life ahead of him, and so much more for him to experience," she said.

She went further to challenge the narrative that places the burden of child safety solely on parents, calling for a collective response from society at large.

"The responsibilities cannot just rest on parents alone. Schools, institutions, and communities all play a part in creating an environment where young people feel safe and supported, especially in our digital age. We have a shared responsibility," she added.

Her comments signal a desire to shift the conversation from blame to meaningful action, urging people to channel their grief and outrage into something more constructive.

"What matters now is what we use the conversation about Javits' death to discuss more meaninful needs," she said.

Javits Frimpong dies on way to school

Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager, died tragically while walking to school in the United States.

His death, alongside other recent cases, has ignited conversations about the experiences and safety of Ghanaian immigrants and their children living abroad.

Denis' video, in which she shares her own experience of schooling abroad, is in the Facebook post below.

Funeral plans for Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a possible funeral date has emerged for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who lost his life in the Bronx, New York.

This comes after Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni shared on November 4, 2026, that the funeral service could take place on Friday, November 20, 2026.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Serwaa Broni said she had spoken directly with Thomas Frimpong, the teenager's father, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the family for the widespread messages of solidarity and support they had received since news of his son's death broke.

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Source: YEN.com.gh