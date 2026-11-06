A man who found 15-year-old Javits Frimpong conscious in his final moments shared heartbreaking details of the teenager's courage

The witness said Javits told him his name and remained composed even as the man tried to stop the bleeding and stay by his side

The community gathered for a vigil exactly one week after Javits passed, with people of all nationalities, religions, and backgrounds coming to honour him

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The man who discovered 15-year-old Javits Frimpong lying on the ground in his final minutes has spoken publicly for the first time, sharing the teenager's remarkable composure in the face of death.

A witness recalls Javits Frimpong’s courageous final moment and his last words to him. Image credit: ASK/X

Source: UGC

Eyewitness narrates Javits Frimpong's final moment

In an emotional account that has resonated deeply across the world, the witness described rushing to Javits' side the moment he saw him, focused on one thing above all else.

"I saw Javits lying there, and my immediate thought was to stop the bleeding, and basically to stay with him until someone was there," he said.

What struck him most was not only the gravity of the scene, but the quiet strength of the young boy before him.

"Besides that, what I want the family to know is that he was extremely brave about the whole thing. I would have been crying my eyes out, and he wasn't doing that, and he told me his name. He was extremely brave," the man recalled, speaking directly to the Frimpong family.

Despite efforts by those present and emergency responders, Javits could not be saved and passed away upon the arrival of authorities.

The witness, visibly shaken as he recounted the moment, said he found solace in having been present during the teenager's final moment.

"I'm glad I was there with him, in his last hours, to make him feel comfortable, to make him feel he was loved," he said, his voice unsteady.

He closed with a tribute that moved many who watched:

"Long live Javits. I wish I could have done more, and I will [Expletive] every day to it. But I'm glad I was there with him."

Community holds a one-week vigil for Javits

His account came as the community marked exactly one week since Javits' passing with a candlelit vigil.

The gathering drew an outpouring of grief from people of all walks of life, nationalities, religions, and races, all united in their desire to honour a young soul taken far too soon.

The witness joined the vigil alongside those mourning, his words about Javits' final moments adding weight to the collective sorrow felt across the community.

The X post below has the video of the man sharing Javits Frimpong's final moment.

Reactions to Javits final moments

The story has since spread widely, with social media users around the world responding with grief and gratitude that Javits was not alone.

@CSexyCyn wrote:

"God bless him...at least that had someone hold his hand for the last time. 💔💔."

@litta_payton commented:

"This brought tears 😭 to my eyes 😪🙏🏾🫶🏾💙💪🏾."

@forevergrace_xo added:

"At least he wasn't alone; there was somebody who held and helped him."

YEN.com.gh extends heartfelt condolences to the Frimpong family and all who loved Javits.

Javits Frimpong’s mother speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of Javits Frimpong, had spoken publicly for the first time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as she prepared to board a flight to the United States to be with other grieving family members.

Madam Doris expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government for its support and acknowledged the outpouring of prayers she had received from across the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh