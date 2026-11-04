Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, mother of the late Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, broke her silence at an airport in Ghana on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

She thanked the Ghanaian government and people worldwide for their support and prayers following her son's death in the Bronx

Madam Doris revealed that she had hopes of her son Javits Frimpong becoming a doctor before his life was cut short

Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager killed in the Bronx, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as she prepared to board a flight to the United States to be with other grieving family members.

Javits Frimpong: Mother of Late Ghanaian Killed In Bronx Demands Justice for Son Ahead of US Trip

Source: Facebook

The emotional moment was captured in a video shared by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and filmed at a Ghanaian airport, where Madam Doris addressed the camera through a translator as she made her way through the departure area.

Javits Frimpong's mother Doris calls for justice

Speaking through a translator at the Accra International Airport, Madam Doris expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government for its support and acknowledged the outpouring of prayers she had received from across the world.

But her central message was unambiguous: she wanted justice for her son as she and some relatives headed to the US.

"I want justice for my son. That's all," she said.

She also shared a dream that will never be realised. Javits had aspired to become a doctor, and his mother had wholeheartedly supported that ambition.

"She wanted her son to become a doctor, and that was what he was hoping to become," the translator said on her behalf.

Madam Doris is expected to be received by staff from Ghana's New York Mission at the airport, who will provide her with all the necessary support and work together to give the late Javits a befitting burial.

The Facebook video of Javits Frimpong's mother speaking ahead of her trip to the US is below:

Ghanaians react to Javits Frimpong's mother's words

The video resonated deeply with Ghanaians, drawing an outpouring of condolences and solidarity on social media.

Christopher Baah wrote:

"My condolence and prayers for the family and my country, Ghana as a whole 🙏."

Moro Salifu added:

"Mrs Frimpong, we highly share your pain, is not easy to carry this."

Kojo Mintah commented:

"May God comfort you, ma'am 😢."

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Source: YEN.com.gh