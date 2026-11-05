President Mahama addressed the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was killed in the United States less than a year after joining his father there

Mahama pointed to gun violence and mental health as serious challenges the US must confront, citing multiple recent deaths of Ghanaians in America

The Ghanaian government facilitated the mother's travel to the US and deployed diplomatic support to the family through its New York mission

President John Mahama has called on the United States to confront its gun violence epidemic following the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager who was killed in America less than a year after relocating to join his father.

Speaking publicly on the matter, Mahama acknowledged that the deaths of Ghanaians in the United States were not unprecedented but said Frimpong's case was particularly painful given his young age and the brief time he had spent in the country.

Mahama urges the US to tackle gun violence after Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong’s death. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, John Mahama/Facebook, ABCNY/X

Source: Getty Images

The circumstances surrounding the teenager's death are still under investigation by the New York Police Department, though some accounts have attributed it to bullying.

Mahama's message to the United States

The president identified gun violence and mental health as two deeply connected challenges that American society needed to address urgently.

He described how individuals experiencing severe stress could appear composed until a breaking point, citing incidents in which people have opened fire at schools or workplaces with little prior warning.

"I think that one of the issues America has to deal with is the level of gun violence in their society," Mahama said.

He also disclosed that two additional Ghanaians had recently been killed in the United States. One victim, a 24-year-old man, was found dead at a dump site, while another Ghanaian had also lost their life in a separate incident around the same period. Mahama stressed that the violence was not limited to Ghanaians alone and that people of other nationalities were facing similar threats.

Ghana's government response to Frimpong's death

Mahama commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its handling of the situation, noting that the ministry helped facilitate travel arrangements for Frimpong's mother so she could be present to mourn her son.

He also praised the Deputy Minister of Education, who coordinated support for the family while Mahama was out of the country.

Ghana's diplomatic mission in New York visited the family to offer condolences and was instructed to provide whatever assistance was necessary during the period of grief.

Watch the TikTok video below

Javits Frimpong’s mother speaks before US trip abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of Javits Frimpong, had spoken publicly for the first time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as she prepared to board a flight to the United States to be with other grieving family members.

Madam Doris expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government for its support and acknowledged the outpouring of prayers she had received from across the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh