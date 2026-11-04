FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono released his first public statement after the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel

Owono described the days following Monday's Segunda División match as the most difficult of his life

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal on-pitch collision

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has spoken publicly for the first time since his collision with CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel resulted in the Spanish striker's death, saying he is struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

In a written statement released on Wednesday, November 4, the 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international said the past several days had been unlike anything he had previously endured.

"I Feel Enormous Pain": What Jesus Owono Said After Jesús de Miguel's Death

Source: Getty Images

Owono addresses de Miguel's death

"These have been the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," Owono wrote, as quoted by The Sun.

The incident took place in the final moments of a Segunda División fixture between FC Andorra and CD Tenerife on Monday.

Owono came off his line to contest a long ball with De Miguel, and the subsequent collision left the forward in serious distress.

Owono received a red card for the challenge, while De Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was taken immediately to hospital.

He died on Tuesday morning. In his statement, the goalkeeper directed his thoughts towards De Miguel's loved ones, expressing grief that extended beyond the pitch.

"I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with all due respect," he said.

Jesus Owono vows to face what comes

Owono acknowledged that scrutiny and difficult questions would follow in the weeks ahead but said his focus remained entirely on mourning De Miguel rather than on the consequences he may personally face.

"But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus," he added.

Spanish authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the collision as the football world continues to mourn De Miguel's passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh