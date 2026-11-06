Italy Names 89,000 Work Opportunities for Foreigners in 2027, Deadline Emerges
- Italy authorised 89,000 seasonal work permits for foreign workers in 2027 under a three-year legal entry flow plan
- The total authorised entries across seasonal and non-seasonal categories reached 165,850 slots for the year
- Applications opened for pre-filling on the ALI Services Portal from October 23, 2026, with click days starting in January 2027
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Italy has opened 89,000 seasonal work permits for foreign nationals in 2027, forming part of a wider government plan to manage legal migration into the country across three years.
Four Italian ministries, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, and the Ministry of Tourism, jointly published an operational circular on October 1, 2026, to outline the rules governing the scheme.
The quotas were originally established through a Prime Ministerial Decree signed on October 2, 2025, covering planned entry flows from 2026 to 2028.
Full breakdown of Italy's 2027 permit quotas
Beyond the 89,000 slots reserved for seasonal employment, the 2027 plan authorises an additional 76,200 entries for non-seasonal subordinate work and 650 entries for self-employment.
This brings the total number of authorised entries for the year to 165,850.
The permits are structured across different sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and family care.
How to apply for Italy's 2027 work permits
Employers and sponsors looking to bring foreign workers into Italy under the scheme must submit their requests through the Ministry of the Interior's ALI Services Portal, which is the only accepted platform for applications.
Pre-filling of authorisation requests opened on 23 October 2026 and runs until December 7, 2026.
After this window closes, formal submissions open on specific click days according to the work category:
- 12 January 2027, for seasonal subordinate work in the agricultural sector
- 9 February 2027, for seasonal subordinate work in the tourism sector
- 16 February 2027, for non-seasonal subordinate work in sectors covered under Article 6, paragraph 1 of the October 2025 decree
- 18 February 2027, for non-seasonal subordinate work in the family care sector
All applications remain open until December 31, 2027, subject to the availability of quota slots within each category.
Italy names two groups eligible for ancestry citizenship.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had announced that groups of foreign-born descendants could seek recognition of Italian citizenship by ancestry under rules that came into force on 28 March 2025.
The Italian Consulate General in Toronto indicated that the eligibility criteria apply to individuals who already hold another nationality, including Canadian citizenship.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh