Italy Names 89,000 Work Opportunities for Foreigners in 2027, Deadline Emerges

Italy authorised 89,000 seasonal work permits for foreign workers in 2027 under a three-year legal entry flow plan

The total authorised entries across seasonal and non-seasonal categories reached 165,850 slots for the year

Applications opened for pre-filling on the ALI Services Portal from October 23, 2026, with click days starting in January 2027

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Italy has opened 89,000 seasonal work permits for foreign nationals in 2027, forming part of a wider government plan to manage legal migration into the country across three years.

Italy authorises 89,000 seasonal work permits for 2027, with a 165,850-entry total quota, sector breakdown and key application dates for foreign workers. Image credit: blackCAT/iStock

Source: UGC

Four Italian ministries, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, and the Ministry of Tourism, jointly published an operational circular on October 1, 2026, to outline the rules governing the scheme.

The quotas were originally established through a Prime Ministerial Decree signed on October 2, 2025, covering planned entry flows from 2026 to 2028.

Full breakdown of Italy's 2027 permit quotas

Beyond the 89,000 slots reserved for seasonal employment, the 2027 plan authorises an additional 76,200 entries for non-seasonal subordinate work and 650 entries for self-employment.

This brings the total number of authorised entries for the year to 165,850.

The permits are structured across different sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and family care.

How to apply for Italy's 2027 work permits

Employers and sponsors looking to bring foreign workers into Italy under the scheme must submit their requests through the Ministry of the Interior's ALI Services Portal, which is the only accepted platform for applications.

Pre-filling of authorisation requests opened on 23 October 2026 and runs until December 7, 2026.

After this window closes, formal submissions open on specific click days according to the work category:

12 January 2027, for seasonal subordinate work in the agricultural sector

9 February 2027, for seasonal subordinate work in the tourism sector

16 February 2027, for non-seasonal subordinate work in sectors covered under Article 6, paragraph 1 of the October 2025 decree

18 February 2027, for non-seasonal subordinate work in the family care sector

All applications remain open until December 31, 2027, subject to the availability of quota slots within each category.

Italy names two groups eligible for ancestry citizenship.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had announced that groups of foreign-born descendants could seek recognition of Italian citizenship by ancestry under rules that came into force on 28 March 2025.

The Italian Consulate General in Toronto indicated that the eligibility criteria apply to individuals who already hold another nationality, including Canadian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh