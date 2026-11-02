Italy has signed bilateral agreements with six countries, granting their young nationals the right to live and work within its borders through a Working Holiday Visa programme

Citizens from the approved countries can stay in Italy for up to 12 months, though work is restricted to a maximum of six months within that period

The visa carries strict age limits, prohibits dependent children, and can only be issued once to any individual applicant

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Italy has opened a structured pathway for young nationals from six countries to live and work within its borders through a Working Holiday Visa programme underpinned by bilateral government agreements.

The six countries whose citizens qualify under the scheme are New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Italy’s Working Holiday Visa lets young nationals from six countries stay for 12 months, with work limits. Image credit: Anastasiia Havrysh, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Each of these nations has concluded a formal agreement with Italy, making their nationals eligible to apply for a visa that permits an extended stay funded in part by employment.

Who qualifies and what the rules say

Applicants must fall within an age bracket of 18 to 30 years old, with one notable exception: Canadian and Australian nationals may apply up to the age of 35. No dependent children are permitted under any circumstances, and the visa is a one-time opportunity; once issued, it cannot be granted to the same person again.

Within a permitted stay of 12 months, holders may only engage in paid work for a maximum of six months. For most nationalities, employment with any single employer is capped at three months.

South Korean nationals are treated differently in this regard, as their bilateral agreement allows them to remain with one employer for the full six-month working period, a concession not available to applicants from the other five countries.

Before any application can be submitted, an Italian employer must first secure a No-Impediment clearance, known as a Nulla Osta, from the relevant Immigration Office. Only once that authorisation has been granted will prospective applicants be formally invited to submit their documents.

Documents required to apply

The application requires a comprehensive set of supporting materials. These include a valid passport, a signed application form, a recent passport-sized photograph, and bank statements demonstrating sufficient financial means. Medical travel insurance covering the Schengen Area to a minimum value of 30,000 euros is compulsory for at least the first month of the stay.

Further requirements include proof of accommodation, a confirmed flight booking, and copies of any previously held Schengen, US, Canadian, Japanese or UK visas. Applicants submitting through the Italian Embassy in Abu Dhabi must also provide a no-impediment letter from their UAE sponsor, with the specific format depending on whether the applicant is employed or financially dependent on a parent.

Italy's immigration authorities have made clear that submitting a complete application does not guarantee approval, and that the final decision rests with the relevant consular authorities.

Italy names two groups eligible for ancestry citizenship.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had announced that groups of foreign-born descendants could seek recognition of Italian citizenship by ancestry under rules that came into force on 28 March 2025.

The Italian Consulate General in Toronto indicated that the eligibility criteria apply to individuals who already hold another nationality, including Canadian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh