Italy updated its citizenship by descent rules, which took effect on 28 March 2025 and apply to foreign-born applicants who already hold another nationality

The Italian Consulate General in Toronto outlined two specific categories of descendants who qualify under the new framework

The updated rules introduce stricter documentation requirements than many applicants with Italian heritage may have anticipated

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Italy has set out the precise groups of foreign-born descendants who can seek recognition of Italian citizenship by ancestry under rules that came into force on 28 March 2025.

Italy lists the categories of decendants eligible for citizenship by ancestry. Photo source: @italiansincanada

Source: Getty Images

The Italian Consulate General in Toronto detailed the eligibility criteria, which apply to individuals already holding another nationality, including Canadian citizenship.

Who qualifies for Italian citizenship by descent

The first eligible group covers first- or second-degree descendants of Italian citizens who held exclusively Italian nationality at the time the applicant was born. This is a crucial distinction: the Italian ancestor in question must not have carried dual nationality at that point.

The second group applies in cases where a parent or adoptive parent lived in Italy for at least two uninterrupted years after obtaining Italian citizenship and before the applicant's birth or adoption. Prospective applicants falling into this category must submit historical residence and citizenship certificates to support their claim.

Both categories come with an important caveat. Simply having a grandparent who was solely an Italian citizen does not, by itself, establish eligibility. The direct line of transmission through a parent must also be demonstrated and verified before any application can move forward.

What the new rules mean for applicants

The updated framework sets a higher bar than many descendants may have assumed, particularly those whose connection to Italy runs through a grandparent rather than a parent. Confirming the citizenship status of a first-degree ascendant adds a layer of documentation that applicants must carefully prepare.

Those who believe they meet either of the two criteria will need to compile historical records confirming both an ancestor's Italian citizenship and, where applicable, the relevant period of residence in Italy.

The consulate has not announced a closing date for applications, but the criteria apply to all submissions lodged from 28 March 2025 onwards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh