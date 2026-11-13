Malaysia's Digital Economy Corporation announced an enhanced DE Rantau Nomad Pass framework taking effect on December 1, 2026

The new structure introduced a renewal pathway allowing eligible digital nomads to stay in Malaysia for up to four years

MDEC suspended new applications throughout November 2026 to manage the transition to the upgraded framework

Malaysia is rolling out a strengthened visa framework for remote workers, with the Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) set to launch an upgraded DE Rantau Nomad Pass structure on December 1, 2026.

Malaysia’s Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) rolls out an enhanced DE Rantau Nomad Pass framework on December 1, 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The announcement follows the Malaysian government's Budget 2027 presentation, which flagged plans to deepen the country's appeal to global digital talent.

What Changed With the DE Rantau Nomad Pass

The most significant update under the enhanced framework is a structured renewal pathway that did not previously exist in a clear form. Eligible pass holders can now plan to remain in Malaysia for a combined total of up to four years, spanning both the initial validity window and any approved renewal periods. Before this, digital nomads faced considerable uncertainty about whether and how they could extend their stays beyond the first term.

Continued eligibility and approval from the relevant Malaysian authorities remain conditions of any extended stay.

New Applications Paused Through November 2026

To allow a smooth transition between the old and new frameworks, MDEC closed its submission window for fresh DE Rantau Nomad Pass applications from November 1 to November 30, 2026. The pause applies only to new applications; renewal submissions from first-time renewal candidates are being accepted and processed without interruption during this period.

The window for new applications reopens on December 1, 2026, in line with the launch of the enhanced framework.

The DE Rantau Nomad Pass is administered by MDEC and is aimed at remote workers and digital professionals seeking to live and work from Malaysia. The revised structure reflects a broader government push to attract and retain international digital talent over longer periods, rather than limiting stays to shorter, less predictable arrangements.

Applicants requiring clarification on eligibility criteria, renewal conditions, or transition arrangements can contact MDEC's Expats Service Centre by phone at 03-8315 3106 or 03-8315 3157, or by email at expatctr@mdec.com.my.

Malaysia names entry and exit document rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Malaysia's immigration authorities had released a list of six key documents that foreign travellers were required to carry when entering or leaving the country.

The announcement had come amid growing tourist arrivals to Malaysia, with the government keen to ensure smooth border processing.

Travellers who failed to present the required documents at entry and exit points risked being denied access into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh