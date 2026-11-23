Chelsea forward Emmanuel Emegha had valuables stolen from his car in London on Saturday, hours after a 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker scored on his first Premier League start for Chelsea but returned to find his vehicle had been broken into

Emegha confirmed the incident on Instagram, saying he was physically unharmed and thanking fans for their messages of support

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Emmanuel Emegha's day began with a historic Premier League debut goal and ended with a robbery.

Chelsea star Emmanuel Emegha gets robbed hours after 4-1 defeat to Leeds as the list of expensive items stolen emerges. Image credit: LiveScore

Source: UGC

The Chelsea forward discovered items had been stolen from his car in London on Saturday evening, shortly after the Blues suffered a 4-1 defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker, who has Nigerian roots, was not at the vehicle when the theft occurred.

According to BBC Sport, multiple sources confirmed Emegha was at a post-match dinner with family and friends at the time.

Chelsea said the club is providing him with any support he needs.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment, though no arrests had been publicly reported and no statement had been issued at the time of publication.

Emegha broke his silence on Instagram shortly after the incident came to light, writing:

"Unfortunately, after the game I was robbed. I am OK, and thankfully no one was hurt. Thanks for the messages of support."

Emegha's Premier League debut for Chelsea

Despite the distressing events that followed the final whistle, Emegha had given Chelsea fans a moment to celebrate earlier in the day, netting the opening goal on his first Premier League start for the club.

It proved to be a rare bright spot in an otherwise grim afternoon, with Leeds running out comfortable 4-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Emegha joined Chelsea in the summer from French side Strasbourg, a club that shares the same American BlueCo ownership group as Chelsea.

His path into the first team was complicated by a string of hamstring injuries that pushed back his debut considerably. He made his first appearance for the club as a substitute in a Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool in late October, and Saturday's league start was only his third senior outing for Chelsea in total.

Emegha's career path to Stamford Bridge

Before arriving in West London, Emegha built his reputation across several European leagues.

He came through the youth system at Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands before moving to Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

A spell at Sturm Graz in Austria followed, where he emerged as a consistent goal threat, before Strasbourg brought him into the BlueCo network and ultimately paved the way for his move to Chelsea.

Despite his relatively limited senior experience at the top level, Emegha has earned two caps for the Netherlands national team, a marker of the potential that persuaded Chelsea to bring him to the club.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer’s new haircut questioned

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a photo circulating online appeared to show the Chelsea forward with a short buzz cut ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, but it is now being questioned.

The London derby takes place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kick-off at 5:30 pm UK time.

Fans in Ghana can catch the action from 4:30 pm GMT.

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Source: YEN.com.gh