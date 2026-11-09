Portugal announced a citizenship pathway targeting a specific category of foreign nationals living in the country

The government set a key condition that applicants must meet before they can qualify for Portuguese citizenship

The move has drawn attention from migrants across Africa and beyond who are exploring routes to European residency

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Portugal has opened a formal route to citizenship for one specific group of foreigners, setting out a clear condition that applicants must satisfy to be eligible.

The European country announced that foreigners of Portuguese descent, specifically those who can demonstrate Sephardic Jewish ancestry linked to Portugal, are eligible to apply for citizenship.

Portugal opens citizenship pathway for one category of foreigners with a key condition. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This pathway was established under a law that recognises the historical connection between Portugal and Sephardic Jewish communities expelled from the country during the Inquisition in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Who qualifies for this citizenship route

To be considered for citizenship under this provision, applicants must prove a direct ancestral connection to the Sephardic Jewish community with roots in Portugal.

Candidates are required to provide documentation confirming their lineage, which can include surnames, family records, language, or cultural traditions traceable to Portuguese Sephardic heritage.

The Portuguese government has stressed that the application process is not automatic.

Prospective citizens must submit their claims to a recognised Jewish community in Portugal, such as those in Lisbon or Porto, which then assess and issue a certificate of Sephardic ancestry before the application proceeds to the government for review.

Portugal tightens the rules on the scheme

Portugal made significant amendments to this citizenship law in 2022, introducing stricter requirements after concerns emerged that the scheme was being misused.

Under the revised rules, applicants must demonstrate a genuine connection to Portugal, not merely ancestral heritage on paper.

This includes evidence of effective ties to the country, such as cultural knowledge, family traditions, or other binding links.

The changes followed a high-profile corruption investigation that revealed the original law had been exploited by some individuals with little or no authentic connection to Portuguese Sephardic culture.

According to reports, thousands of people from across the world, including from Latin America, Israel, and parts of Africa, have pursued this route since the law came into effect in 2015.

The stricter 2022 amendments, however, reduced the volume of approvals significantly.

Portugal remains one of the more accessible European Union member states for those seeking citizenship through heritage, and this particular pathway continues to attract interest from applicants who can substantiate their Sephardic lineage.

Portugal lists digital nomad visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Portugal had set a minimum salary threshold that foreigners, including Ghanaians, were required to meet to qualify for its Digital Nomad Visa.

The visa offered non-EU nationals a legal pathway to live and work remotely in Portugal for an extended period.

Applicants were required to satisfy several conditions beyond income, including proof of remote employment or freelance work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh