Portugal's revised Nationality Law, which took effect on May 19, 2026, extended the minimum legal residency period for certain foreign nationals seeking citizenship

The changes introduced under Organic Law No. 1/2026 affect multiple groups differently, with some nationals facing a 10-year wait and others gaining new pathways to citizenship

Children born in Portugal to foreign parents now face stricter conditions, while descendants of Sephardic Jews lose access to a previously available special regime

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Portugal has quietly overhauled its citizenship rules, raising the bar significantly for millions of non-European nationals hoping to call the country home permanently.

Portugal increases the citizenship requirement to 10 years for nationals of some countries. Photo credit: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Instagram

Under Organic Law No. 1/2026, published in Portugal's Official Gazette on 18 May 2026, the minimum legal residency period required to apply for naturalisation has been extended to 10 years for nationals of countries where Portuguese is not an official language and that are not European Union member states.

The law came into force on 19 May 2026, and applies only to applications submitted after that date. Anyone who had already submitted a pending application continues to be assessed under the previous rules.

Who the new Portuguese nationality law affects

The revised law draws clear distinctions between different categories of applicants. Nationals of Portuguese-speaking countries and EU member states face a shorter seven-year residency requirement.

Children born in Portugal to foreign parents now face tighter conditions: at least one parent must have held legal residence in Portugal for a minimum of five years at the time of the child's birth, with valid documentary proof required when the nationality declaration is made. Those children must also be enrolled in and regularly attending compulsory schooling.

Adoptees who previously gained Portuguese nationality automatically will now need to submit a formal declaration of intent, removing what had been a relatively straightforward process. Descendants of Sephardic Jews lose access entirely to the special regime that previously allowed them to claim Portuguese nationality.

On the other side of the ledger, great-grandchildren of Portuguese citizens by birth and stateless persons who have legally resided in Portugal for at least four years gain new routes to nationality under the revised framework.

Stricter conditions beyond residency periods

Meeting the residency threshold alone will no longer be sufficient. All naturalisation applicants must now demonstrate familiarity with Portuguese culture, history, and national symbols, as well as an understanding of the fundamental rights and duties that come with Portuguese citizenship. They are also required to sign a formal declaration committing to the principles of democratic governance.

Financial self-sufficiency is another requirement, and applicants must not be subject to restrictive measures imposed by the United Nations or the European Union. Anyone who has received an effective prison sentence exceeding three years for offences such as terrorism, violent crime, organised crime, crimes against state security, or facilitating illegal immigration will be ineligible.

The Portuguese government has been given 90 days from the law's entry into force to update the Nationality Regulations to align with the new provisions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh