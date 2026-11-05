The Spanish government published official guidelines outlining how foreign relatives of Spanish citizens can obtain a free residence visa

Spain listed nine distinct family categories eligible for the preferential scheme, excluding EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals

Applicants must submit their applications in person, with decisions typically issued within 15 calendar days of submission

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Spain has opened a free, preferential residence visa pathway for foreign relatives of Spanish citizens, with the government publishing detailed guidelines identifying nine family categories that qualify for the scheme in 2026.

Spain lists all 9 categories of people who are eligible for a free residence visa in 2026. Image credit: PeopleImages/iStock, Javier Soriano/AFP

Source: UGC

The official guidance, released by the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi, clarifies that the visa is exclusively available to relatives who do not hold citizenship of the European Union, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland.

Who qualifies for Spain's free residence visa?

The Spanish government's eligibility list covers a broad range of family relationships.

A spouse aged 18 or above whose marriage remains legally valid qualifies, as does a registered partner of the same age from an EU, EEA, or Swiss member state, provided the partnership is still active.

Unregistered partners aged 18 or above can also apply if they demonstrate at least 12 months of stable cohabitation or share children with the Spanish citizen.

Direct descendants of the Spanish citizen or their partner who are under 26, or older if dependent or disabled, are eligible provided they are unmarried and intend to live with the citizen.

The list also includes direct relatives in the first ascending line, such as parents, where financial dependence on the Spanish citizen can be demonstrated, and family support is absent in the home country, or where humanitarian grounds exist.

The father, mother, or legal guardian of a Spanish minor who lives at their expense is similarly covered.

Family members up to the second degree who provide, or will provide, care to a Spanish citizen recognised as having a level of dependency are also included.

Children of a Spanish citizen by birth, regardless of current residence, qualify as well. Finally, other family members who live at the expense of the Spanish citizen in their home country round out the nine categories.

How to apply for the visa

All applicants must attend their appointment in person. If the applicant is a minor, a legal representative must submit the application on their behalf.

Those based in India can either book an appointment directly with the Consular Section in New Delhi through the embassy email, or visit any BLS Visa Application Centre, though a service charge applies at the latter.

The standard processing period is 15 calendar days from submission, though this can extend to 45 calendar days if an interview is required or additional documentation is requested.

Prospective applicants should note that holding a visa does not automatically guarantee entry into the Schengen area; standard entry requirements must still be met upon arrival in Spain.

Once settled, family members will be required to apply for a residence card as a Spanish citizen family member at the Foreigners Office in their area of residence.

Spain’s GECCO Order 2026 creates four-year seasonal work permits Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Spain announces four-year seasonal work permit scheme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had introduced a new legal framework for the collective hiring of foreign seasonal workers, with the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration publishing the Order for the Collective Management of Contracts in Origin, known as the GECCO Order 2026, in the country's Official State Gazette.

The order establishes multi-year work permits valid for up to four years, with provisions for extension where workers continue to meet the required conditions.

It governs collective hiring agreements concluded in workers' home countries and sets the terms under which circular migration programmes can operate in Spain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh