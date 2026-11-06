Dubai's official government website has confirmed the exact fee Golden Visa investors must pay to secure a 10-year residence permit for their parents

The permit allows parents of qualifying investors to live in Dubai on a long-term basis under the Golden Visa scheme

Dubai has also outlined a four-step application process investors must follow to complete the parental residency arrangement

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Dubai has confirmed the fee that Golden Visa investors must pay to obtain a 10-year residence permit for their parents, with the figure now published on the official UAE government website.

The cost of the parental residence permit stands at AED 5,774.50 for Nigerian investors, granting eligible parents the right to live in Dubai for an extended period under the Golden Visa framework.

Dubai confirms the AED 5,774.50 fee for Nigerian Golden Visa investors sponsoring parents for a 10-year residence permit. Image credit: OMER MESSINGER, FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dubai's four-step application process

The UAE government has laid out a structured four-step procedure for investors seeking to bring their parents into the country under this arrangement.

The process begins with an in-person visit to a designated government service centre to initiate the application. At the centre, applicants must present all required documents and pay the AED 5,774.50 fee before proceeding further.

Following document submission and payment, applicants are required to complete a medical examination at the same facility as part of the residency requirements. Once all steps have been fulfilled, the residence permit is issued and sent directly to the applicant's email address.

What the Golden Visa parental permit offers

The Golden Visa programme was introduced by the UAE to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals to the country. The addition of a long-term parental residency option extends the scheme's appeal beyond the individual holder, offering families a formal pathway to remain together in one of the world's leading commercial and lifestyle destinations.

For African investors, particularly those from Nigeria, the ability to sponsor parents under a decade-long permit adds a significant family dimension to what is already a highly sought-after residency programme. The permit allows parents to live in Dubai on a stable, long-term basis rather than relying on short-stay visitor arrangements.

The confirmation of the fee and the application steps provides investors with clarity on what is required to extend the benefits of the Golden Visa to their immediate family.

Golden Visa: Dubai lists six parent sponsorship documents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had listed the documentation that Golden Visa holders must prepare when applying to sponsor their parents for a 10-year residence permit in the emirate.

The government released an official checklist aimed at giving foreign nationals a clear and structured guide to bringing their parents to live with them on a long-term basis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh