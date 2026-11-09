Finland Publishes Official Fees for 2 Family Residence Permit Categories

Finland's immigration authority published the official processing fees for two categories of family-based residence permits

The fees differ depending on whether applicants submit their forms online or in person at a Finnish mission

Ghanaians planning to join family members in Finland will need to convert significant sums in cedis to meet the costs

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Finland has officially published the fees applicants must pay when applying for a residence permit based on family ties, setting out two distinct categories with varying costs depending on how and where the application is submitted.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, the fees cover permits for family members of Finnish nationals and for family members of foreign nationals already residing in Finland.

Finland publishes official fees for two family residence permit categories. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The authority confirmed that the amount an applicant pays depends on whether the application is filed electronically or submitted in person at a Finnish diplomatic mission abroad.

Fees for family members of finnish nationals

For family members of Finnish citizens, an online application attracts a processing fee of approximately GHS 1,064, while submitting the same application in person at a Finnish embassy or consulate costs around GHS 1,330.

These fees apply to spouses, registered partners, and dependent children seeking to join a Finnish citizen in the country.

Children under 18 who apply without a processing fee waiver and are part of a family reunification process fall under specific sub-categories, so prospective applicants are advised to confirm their exact category directly with the Finnish Immigration Service before submitting payment.

Fees for family members of foreigners in Finland

The second category covers individuals seeking to reunite with a foreign national who already holds a valid residence permit in Finland.

Here, the online application fee stands at roughly GHS 931, while the in-person fee at a Finnish mission is approximately GHS 1,197.

Finnish authorities have emphasised that fees are non-refundable once a decision has been made on the application, regardless of the outcome.

Applicants are therefore encouraged to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before initiating the process.

What applicants should know before applying

The Finnish Immigration Service processes family reunification applications as part of the country's broader immigration framework, which prioritises maintaining family unity while verifying that sponsors in Finland can adequately support incoming family members.

Applicants are required to demonstrate that the sponsor has sufficient income and suitable accommodation in Finland.

Processing times can vary, and the authority recommends that all documents be submitted in full to avoid delays.

Ghanaians and other African nationals considering applying for a Finnish family residence permit are advised to visit the official Finnish Immigration Service website for the most current guidance, as fees and requirements are subject to periodic revision.

Finland lists 5 jobs for faster residence permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Finland's immigration authority had confirmed a dedicated fast-track service that processed certain residence permits within two weeks.

The accelerated pathway was open to foreigners applying under five specific professional categories, including EU Blue Card holders.

Family members of eligible applicants could also benefit from the same two-week processing window under the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh