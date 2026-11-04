Australia has announced the cost of a visa that allows foreigners to undertake professional training for up to two years

The visa offers an alternative to the student visa route for those seeking structured training programmes in Australia

Applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements to qualify for the two-year training visa

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Australia has officially published the cost of its Training visa (subclass 407), a pathway that allows foreign nationals to participate in occupational training in the country for up to two years without needing a student visa.

The visa is designed for people who want to gain workplace-based training related to their current occupation or area of tertiary study, undertake professional development, or observe Australian workplace practices.

Australia announces cost of visa that allows foreigners to train for 2 years in the country. Photo credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images.

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It is particularly useful for mid-career professionals and recent graduates seeking hands-on experience in an Australian setting.

What the training visa costs

The base application charge for the subclass 407 Training visa is AUD 310 (approximately GH₵2,517.20), according to information published by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Additional applicant charges may apply for family members included in the same application, and biometric and health examination fees could increase the total cost depending on the applicant's country of origin.

The visa allows holders to remain in Australia for the duration of their approved training programme, up to a maximum of two years. It does not, however, serve as a permanent residency pathway on its own.

Who can apply for the visa?

To be eligible, applicants must be sponsored by an approved Australian business, government agency, or an approved sponsor in a foreign country.

The training must be conducted in a registered business and must be directly relevant to the applicant's nominated occupation.

Applicants must also demonstrate that the training they seek is not available to them in their home country at the same level, and that they intend to use the skills acquired upon returning home.

The visa does not permit unlimited work rights; any work carried out must be part of the approved training arrangement.

Health insurance coverage for the full duration of the stay is also a requirement, and applicants must satisfy standard health and character criteria set by Australian immigration authorities.

The Training visa is distinct from Australia's Temporary Skill Shortage visa and the student visa, making it a niche but accessible option for professionals from across Africa and beyond who are looking to build industry-specific expertise in Australia without committing to a full academic programme.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh