Indonesia announced a minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for its special retirement residency visa

The new policy targets retirees looking to settle long-term in the Southeast Asian country

Ghanaian retirees and travel enthusiasts have shown growing interest in international retirement options

Indonesia has introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners wishing to obtain its special retirement residency visa, setting out clearer eligibility conditions for those seeking to settle in the country during their later years.

The Southeast Asian nation confirmed that applicants must be at least 55 years old to qualify for the visa, which is designed specifically for foreign retirees looking to live in Indonesia on a long-term basis.

Indonesia sets the minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking its special retirement residency visa. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA & FG Trade/Getty Images.

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The policy forms part of a broader effort by Indonesian authorities to attract financially stable older adults who can contribute to the local economy without competing in the labour market.

What the Indonesia retirement visa offers

Beyond the age threshold, prospective applicants are required to demonstrate sufficient financial means to support themselves throughout their stay.

Holders of the retirement visa are not permitted to engage in any form of employment or income-generating activity within Indonesia, a condition that underscores the visa's exclusive focus on leisure and long-term residence.

The visa is renewable and allows eligible retirees to live in popular destinations such as Bali, Lombok, and Yogyakarta, which have long drawn international visitors seeking a relaxed, affordable lifestyle.

What this mean for Ghanaians

For many Ghanaians approaching retirement age, the idea of spending post-career years abroad is increasingly appealing.

The rising cost of living in cities such as Accra, combined with concerns around healthcare access and pension adequacy, has prompted a number of older Ghanaians to explore residency options in countries that offer structured retirement visa programmes.

Indonesia's relatively affordable cost of living, tropical climate, and welcoming culture make it an attractive prospect.

A Ghanaian retiree who meets the 55-year minimum age and can demonstrate financial independence would, in principle, qualify to apply under the scheme.

Travel and migration advisers in Ghana have noted a steady uptick in enquiries about long-stay visa options across Asia and Europe, suggesting that retirement migration is becoming a genuine consideration for a segment of Ghana's ageing population.

Ghanaians interested in the Indonesia retirement visa are advised to contact the Indonesian embassy or a certified immigration consultant for guidance on documentation and financial threshold requirements, as these details are subject to periodic review by Indonesian immigration authorities.

Indonesia sets salary requirement for residence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Indonesia announced a minimum monthly salary requirement that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must meet to qualify for lifetime residence.

The Indonesian government introduced the Second Home Visa scheme, which comes with a set of strict financial conditions for applicants.

Foreigners who meet the salary threshold can apply for a renewable five or ten-year stay in the Southeast Asian country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh