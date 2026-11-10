South Korea announced 150 new work visa slots available to qualified foreign nationals seeking employment opportunities in the country

The South Korean government listed four specific requirements that applicants must meet to be considered for the visa programme

Ghanaians looking to work abroad may find the new visa scheme a viable pathway to legal employment in South Korea

South Korea has opened up 150 new work visa slots for foreign nationals, outlining four key eligibility requirements that applicants must satisfy to be considered for placement.

The announcement, which has drawn attention across Africa including Ghana, signals a structured opportunity for skilled workers seeking legal employment in East Asia.

South Korea opens 150 work visa slots for foreigners with 4 key requirements. Photo credit: AHN YOUNG-JOON/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for South Korea's work visa

To qualify for the new work visa slots, applicants are required to meet the following conditions: they must pass a skills assessment test in their respective field, demonstrate proficiency in the Korean language, have no prior criminal record, and hold relevant educational qualifications or work experience that matches the job categories specified by the South Korean government.

The language requirement has been highlighted as a critical component, with Korean proficiency tests available in select countries to assess candidates before they proceed further in the application process.

What this means for Ghanaian job seekers

For Ghanaians exploring overseas employment options, this development represents a structured and legal route into the South Korean labour market.

With the country's demand for foreign workers in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and construction continuing to grow, the 150 slots offer a tangible, albeit competitive, opportunity.

Ghanaian applicants would need to begin preparing early, particularly around the Korean language proficiency requirement, which typically demands consistent study over several months.

Institutions offering Korean language training in Accra and other major Ghanaian cities could see increased enrolment as awareness of the visa programme spreads.

South Korea has in recent years expanded its foreign worker intake through various schemes, recognising the need to address labour shortages across key industries.

The 150 slots announced under this initiative form part of a broader effort to attract qualified workers under regulated conditions.

Prospective applicants are advised to contact official South Korean embassy channels or the Human Resources Development Service of Korea for verified information on how and where to apply.

42 countries can use South Korea Smart Entry Gate

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.

The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.

No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh