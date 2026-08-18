Spain Announces Amount Foreigners Need for Retirement Residence Permit

Spain has set the financial threshold for its non-lucrative residency visa at 400% of the country's IPREM index, amounting to €33,600 per year

Retired applicants must hold an active State pension or life annuity paid in a convertible currency to be eligible for the permit

Applicants with active loans or mortgages in the United States are barred from applying at the time of submission

Spain has outlined a strict set of financial conditions that foreign nationals, including retirees, must satisfy to obtain a non-lucrative residency permit, according to details published by the Spanish Consulate.

The permit is designed for individuals who wish to reside in Spain without engaging in any form of paid employment within the country.

Spain's non-lucrative residency visa mandates financial support of €33,600 annually, with strict conditions for retirees and loan restrictions for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate they have adequate financial resources to sustain themselves throughout their first year of residence.

Spain's income threshold for non-lucrative residency

The minimum financial requirement is pegged at 400% of Spain's IPREM, the public income reference index.

Based on current figures, the IPREM stands at €8,400 annually, placing the threshold at €33,600 for a single applicant. Where an application includes dependent family members, an additional 100% of the IPREM is required for each person added to the file.

Retirees face a specific condition that sets them apart from other applicants. To be considered eligible, they must be active recipients of either a State pension or a life annuity, and that income must be paid in a convertible currency. The requirement is intended to ensure that pension funds can be properly transferred and used within Spain's financial system.

All applicants, regardless of category, must submit three months of bank statements alongside a copy of their most recent tax return. Any documentation presented as evidence of financial means must carry an official stamp or seal to be deemed valid.

Debt restrictions and employment conditions

Beyond the income requirements, Spain has introduced a notable restriction targeting applicants with outstanding financial liabilities in the United States. Any individual holding an active loan or mortgage in the US is ineligible to apply while those obligations remain in place.

Self-employed individuals face an additional layer of scrutiny. They are required to submit a notarised affidavit confirming that they will not conduct any professional or business activity during their stay in Spain under the terms of the permit.

The combination of income thresholds, pension conditions, documentation requirements, and debt restrictions makes the non-lucrative visa one of the more demanding residency pathways available to foreign nationals seeking to relocate to Spain.

Spain names 2 groups exempt from citizenship test

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain has announced that two categories of foreign nationals are automatically exempt from sitting the Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge of Spain (CCSE) test.

The two groups granted automatic exemption from the CCSE are minors and individuals whose legal capacity has been formally modified.

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Source: YEN.com.gh