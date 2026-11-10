Indonesia announced a Golden Visa programme outlining five specific categories of foreigners who could qualify for long-term residency in the country

The scheme targets investors, business figures, and other high-value individuals seeking extended stays in Indonesia

Ghanaians exploring international residency options may find the programme relevant as global golden visa schemes grow in popularity

Indonesia has introduced a Golden Visa programme, setting out five distinct categories of foreigners who are eligible to apply for long-term residency in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Indonesian government unveiled the initiative as part of efforts to attract high-value individuals and stimulate economic growth through foreign participation.

Indonesia lists 5 categories of foreigners who are eligible for its Golden Visa with a long-term residency. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Indonesia's Golden Visa?

The five categories of eligible foreigners include investors who commit significant capital to the Indonesian economy, as well as foreign business owners seeking to establish or expand operations within the country.

Highly skilled professionals in sectors considered strategic to Indonesia's development also qualify, alongside foreign retirees with proven financial stability.

The fifth category covers former Indonesian citizens wishing to reconnect with the country.

Each category comes with its own set of financial and documentation requirements, and successful applicants are granted residency for periods ranging from five to ten years, depending on the nature and scale of their investment or contribution.

The Golden Visa is distinct from a standard work or tourist visa in that it grants holders the right to live, work, and conduct business in Indonesia without requiring frequent visa renewals.

What this means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaians looking beyond the continent for residency opportunities, Indonesia's Golden Visa presents a potentially attractive option, particularly for entrepreneurs and investors seeking a foothold in a rapidly growing Asian economy.

Indonesia is the world's fourth most populous country and one of Southeast Asia's largest economies, making it an increasingly appealing destination for African professionals and business figures pursuing global mobility.

As more countries introduce structured residency-by-investment schemes, Ghanaian high-net-worth individuals and skilled professionals are increasingly exploring such pathways.

Indonesia's programme adds to a growing list of nations, including Portugal, the UAE, and several Caribbean states, that have opened similar routes to long-term residency for qualified foreigners.

Those interested in applying are advised to consult Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration for the latest eligibility criteria and application procedures.

Indonesia sets minimum balance for visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Indonesia announced the financial requirements foreigners were required to meet to qualify for its second home visa programme.

The five-year visa targeted wealthy individuals seeking long-term residency in the Southeast Asian nation.

Applicants were required to demonstrate a minimum account balance to be considered eligible for the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh