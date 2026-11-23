Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu accused NACOC of holding suspects for over two months without sufficient evidence linking them to a major seizure

Kpebu questioned why Kwaku Okyere and others arrested in East Legon remained in custody when prosecutors had not proven they owned any portion of the consignment

His remarks came after Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine warned investigative agencies to observe constitutional requirements or face disciplinary and criminal sanctions

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has raised serious concerns about the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), accusing the agency of unlawfully prolonging the detention of several suspects arrested in connection with a major 3.9-tonne seizure intercepted in France.

Martin Kpebu says NACOC held East Legon suspects for over two months without evidence linking them to the 3.9-tonne seizure, after an Attorney-General warning. Image credit: NACOC, TV3

Source: UGC

Speaking to Citi News, Kpebu alleged that some of those in custody had been held for more than two months, yet investigators had failed to establish any credible link between the individuals and the consignment.

He singled out the arrest of Kwaku Okyere and others at East Legon, Accra, arguing that the state had been unable to demonstrate that the suspects had any ownership of even a single gram of the seized substance.

"They just went to East Legon and rounded up some people. Over two months now, NACOC under General Mantey has these guys in court, and they cannot even prove that these guys owned one gram of the illegal substance out of the 3.9 tonnes. And over two months, these people have been in custody," Kpebu said.

NACOC accused of acting under public pressure

Kpebu suggested that the arrests appeared to have been driven by public pressure rather than solid investigative groundwork, following widespread public concern over the size of the seizure.

He also alleged that additional suspects connected to separate but related investigations had not yet been formally charged or brought before any court.

His remarks drew attention to what he described as a pattern of constitutional violations by the agency, raising questions about due process in high-profile cases.

Attorney-General issues warning to investigative agencies

Kpebu's comments came on the heels of a formal directive from Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dr Dominic Ayine, who urged all investigative bodies to strictly adhere to constitutional and legal requirements governing arrests, detention, interrogations, and the granting of bail.

Dr Ayine cautioned that officers found to have violated these requirements could face both disciplinary and criminal consequences.

He further warned that such breaches risked undermining prosecutions, potentially allowing cases to collapse before they reached their conclusion.

The developments have reignited debate in Ghana over the balance between swift enforcement action and the constitutional rights of individuals awaiting trial.

NACOC hunts accomplices in Lebanon bust

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Syrian national was arrested at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, after travelling from Accra.

Lebanese authorities said about 40 kilograms of a suspected controlled substance were hidden in two pieces of his luggage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh