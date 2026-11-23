Mo Jasmine Daniel broke her social media silence on Sunday, November 23, 2026, amid a leadership dispute at The Fountain of Life Church

A group identifying itself as the Board of Trustees announced the removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor on November 17, 2026

Pastor Mo's decision to reshare her husband's post came weeks after she was first introduced to the congregation as his wife

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Mo Jasmine Daniel, wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, made her first public move on social media since a leadership battle engulfed The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

Mo Jasmine Daniel breaks silence amid The Fountain of Life Church leadership dispute, resharing Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s crowd-support video. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

On Sunday, November 23, 2026, Pastor Mo took to her Instagram story to reshare a post originally published by her husband.

The post featured footage of a large crowd at the church, capturing the enthusiastic reception members gave Odukoya despite the ongoing controversy.

Rather than issuing a direct statement, she allowed the images of the congregation's warm support to carry her message.

Leadership dispute rocks Fountain of Life Church

The crisis at the Ilupeju-based church erupted on November 17, 2026, when a group describing itself as the Board of Trustees publicly announced the removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from his position as Senior Pastor.

The announcement ignited a storm of public debate about the church's future and its direction.

Odukoya responded not with silence but with visibility.

He took to his own social media pages to share a message that projected confidence, and the video circulating online showed him receiving a rousing welcome from church members who appeared unmoved by the removal announcement.

The Instagram video Jimmy Odukoya shared, which Pastor Mo reshared, is below:

Remarriage added to the controversy

The leadership dispute has also been coloured by Odukoya's recent remarriage.

On November 1, 2026, he formally introduced Pastor Mo to The Fountain of Life congregation, marking her first appearance before the church's membership as his wife.

The introduction came just weeks before the Board of Trustees made its announcement, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

By choosing to reshare her husband's post on November 23, Pastor Mo made her position visible without uttering a word directly about the controversy.

It was a carefully understated gesture, one that placed her firmly in her husband's corner at a critical moment for the church.

Popular Nigerian pastor loses wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian pastor Ejike Nwachukwu and the church’s tribute to his wife, Chisom, after her reported passing.

The heartbreaking news came days after reports that Chisom had given birth to triplets, though the church did not confirm the circumstances of her death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh