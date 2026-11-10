Indonesia Lists 3 Categories of Golden Visa With Long-Term Residency

Indonesia launched a Golden Visa programme offering long-term residency across three distinct categories of applicants

The scheme targets investors, talented individuals and certain retirees, with eligibility requirements varying by category

Ghanaians eyeing international residency options may find Indonesia's programme worth considering as global mobility grows

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Indonesia has opened its doors to foreign nationals through a structured Golden Visa programme, offering long-term residency to qualifying individuals across three broad categories.

The South-East Asian country introduced the scheme as part of efforts to attract global talent, capital, and skilled professionals.

Indonesia lists 3 categories of Golden Visa with a long-term residency. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants can qualify under one of three categories: investors, individuals with exceptional talent or expertise, and certain retirees or former officials.

Who qualifies for Indonesia's Golden Visa?

The first category covers foreign investors who commit a specified amount of capital into Indonesian businesses or government instruments.

The second targets individuals distinguished in fields such as science, culture, sports, or technology, whose contributions are considered beneficial to Indonesia's development.

The third category accommodates former senior foreign government officials and retirees who meet financial sustainability requirements set by Indonesian authorities.

Each category carries its own conditions, including proof of investment, professional recognition, or financial standing, and successful applicants receive residency permits valid for periods significantly longer than standard visas allow.

What this means for Ghanaians exploring global residency

For Ghanaians who have been exploring second residency or migration options abroad, Indonesia's Golden Visa adds another destination to a growing list of countries courting internationally mobile individuals.

Ghana has seen a steady rise in citizens seeking opportunities outside the country, driven partly by economic pressures and the appeal of expanding professional and business networks globally.

While popular destinations have traditionally included the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, emerging economies in Asia are increasingly drawing attention.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation and one of South-East Asia's largest economies, offers a relatively affordable cost of living, a thriving digital economy, and a welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and creatives alike.

Ghanaians who meet the talent or investor thresholds could position themselves to benefit from the programme, particularly those in technology, arts, or business sectors looking to establish a presence in a fast-growing Asian market.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration for the most current requirements, as conditions and financial thresholds can be updated periodically.

Indonesia sets minimum balance for visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Indonesia announced the financial requirements foreigners were required to meet to qualify for its second home visa programme.

The five-year visa targeted wealthy individuals seeking long-term residency in the Southeast Asian nation.

Applicants were required to demonstrate a minimum account balance to be considered eligible for the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh