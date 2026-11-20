A boat transporting mourners to a burial ceremony capsized near Oweikorogha Community in Nigeria's Bayelsa State on Friday, November 20, 2026

Witnesses described the vessel as heavily overloaded, with passengers reportedly urging the operator to stop and offload some people before the tragedy

Local divers, community volunteers, and the marine police unit have launched rescue operations as families wait for news on their loved ones

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At least 30 people are feared dead, and approximately 300 others remain unaccounted for after a boat transporting mourners capsized in Bayelsa State on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Bayesla: 30 Feared Dead, 300 Missing After Boat Carrying Mourners Capsizes in Nigeria. Photo credit: @LIBoatBuyers

Source: Getty Images

The vessel was carrying passengers from their community to a burial ceremony in Ukubie Community when it went under near Oweikorogha, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

All those on board were thrown into the river when the boat sank shortly after passing the Oweikorogha area.

Bayelsa boat accident: Passengers raised alarm

According to Legit.ng, eyewitness accounts paint a troubling picture of events at the jetty before departure. A community source who was present when passengers boarded said several people had voiced concerns about how many people were on the vessel. Some urged the operator to make a stop at Oweikorogha to allow a number of passengers to disembark. That request went unheeded, and the boat capsized not long after.

The exact number of people on board had not been confirmed at the time of reporting. Both Ukubie and Oweikorogha communities were gripped by grief, with families gathering and waiting anxiously for information about their relatives.

Rescue operation under way in Bayelsa

Local divers and community volunteers mobilised quickly alongside emergency responders to search the river for survivors and victims.

Former Chairman of Maritime Union Workers in Bayelsa State, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, confirmed he had received information about the incident but said he was yet to verify the casualty figures.

Bayelsa State Police spokesman DSP Musa Mohammed confirmed the incident and said the Commissioner of Police had deployed the marine police unit as well as the Divisional Police Officer from the Oporoma division to the scene.

"The incident actually happened, the Commissioner of Police has deployed the marine police unit as well as the Divisional Police Officer covering that area, in Oporoma division, so they are on the ground for the rescue operations," DSP Mohammed said.

The spokesman added that the death toll and the number of missing persons had not yet been officially confirmed, and that further updates were expected as the rescue operation continued.

Ferotex Group CEO passes away

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent businessman and Ferotex Group CEO Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh had died in a motor accident on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex or Oshobaba, was travelling back to Enugu when the crash occurred on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

An Enugu-based social media influencer shared a video from the accident scene, triggering an outpouring of grief across social media

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Source: YEN.com.gh