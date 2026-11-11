Ukraine introduced new age-based eligibility rules for foreigners, including Ghanaians, seeking to obtain Ukrainian citizenship

The new requirements affect how foreign nationals qualify under different citizenship pathways available in Ukraine

Ghanaians considering relocation to Ukraine will need to meet specific age thresholds depending on the route they pursue

Ukraine has introduced age requirements for foreigners, including Ghanaians, who wish to apply for Ukrainian citizenship, setting out clear conditions that applicants must satisfy depending on the pathway they pursue.

The updated rules outline that foreign nationals seeking naturalisation must generally be adults, with age playing a determining role in eligibility across the various citizenship categories available under Ukrainian law.

Ukraine sets age requirements for Ghanaians and other foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: picture alliance & I_Valentin/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies and under what conditions?

Under the framework, adult foreigners who have legally resided in Ukraine for a specified period may apply for citizenship through the standard naturalisation route.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate proficiency in the Ukrainian language, renounce any existing citizenship, and show evidence of lawful and continuous stay in the country.

Children born to Ukrainian citizens or those adopted by Ukrainians may also acquire citizenship, with age-related provisions applying differently to minors.

The legislation makes allowances for young people who have grown up in Ukraine and have strong ties to the country, though specific age thresholds and documentation requirements vary depending on individual circumstances.

Individuals with Ukrainian ancestry may also qualify through separate provisions, though age and proof of lineage remain central to their applications.

What this means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaians who have been living and working in Ukraine, particularly those who relocated before or during the ongoing conflict with Russia, the new clarity on age requirements offers a clearer framework for those wishing to regularise their status or pursue long-term settlement.

Ghana has maintained diplomatic ties with Ukraine, and a number of Ghanaian students and professionals have resided in the country over the years.

Those who meet the residency and age criteria, and who can satisfy the linguistic and documentary requirements, now have a more defined legal pathway to citizenship should they choose to remain.

Ghanaians interested in applying are advised to contact the relevant Ukrainian immigration authorities or the Ukrainian embassy to confirm current requirements and processing procedures, as regulations may be subject to change given the country's ongoing wartime context.

UAE lists 46 visa-free entry countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UAE had published a complete list of European nations whose citizens were able to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list covered 46 countries across the continent, spanning major economies such as Germany, France, and the UK alongside smaller states like Monaco and Vatican City.

Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Georgia, also featured among the eligible countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh